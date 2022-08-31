Read full article on original website
CBS 58
2 animals test positive for West Nile Virus in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday, Sept. 2, two animals have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Officials say a bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported WNV infections in the state. No human cases of...
spectrumnews1.com
Independent pharmacist says they are not experiencing same staffing challenges as Walgreens
CEDARBURG, Wis. — While Walgreens continues to have challenges in recruiting pharmacists to fill its pharmacies, an independent pharmacist believes that is far from representing the field as a whole. Walgreens is reportedly offering high signing bonuses to recruit more pharmacists. Scott Goldberg, a company spokesperson, issued the following...
WISN
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
CBS 58
The future of digital learning: Libraries changing with the times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last two years, we've seen learning become more centered around technology. So what's in store for the future of public libraries with an increasingly digital learning environment? Abigail Phillips from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joined CBS 58 Friday, Sept. 2, to tell us how libraries are changing with the times.
CBS 58
Experts weigh in on the buzz around dragonflies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The buzz around town is truly a "buzz." Milwaukee's got a whole lot of dragonflies right now. Charlie Bauer takes pictures of people at South Shore Terrace Beer Garden, but today, on Sept. 2, his camera is pointed up. "And I don't think I've seen this...
WISN
New study shows devastating impacts of pandemic on school children
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new report card from theNational Center for Education Statistics is providing insight on where students are academically, more than two and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCES conducted reading and mathematics assessments for 9-year-old students to examine student achievement...
CBS 58
Tips to navigating a busy moving season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a busy time of year, especially when it comes to moving. There's people moving into new apartments and dorm rooms as the new school year begins. CBS 58 was joined by owner of Two Men and a Truck, Tim Lightner, with some tips to make your move easier.
cwbradio.com
Fifty-Nine Rescued Beagles Find Forever Homes in Wisconsin
(Terry Bell, WRN) Almost all of the rescue beagles sent to Milwaukee in July have new homes. As of Monday, the Wisconsin Humane Society says all but three of the 62 dogs have found their forever homes. The beagles came from a massive rescue in Virginia. The adoptions come as the Humane Society just picked-up another 30 dogs.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Dine Out Program pays small businesses to feed older residents
A volunteer picks up meals at Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen through the Milwaukee County Dine Out Program. (Photo provided by Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services) When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for...
WISN
Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students
MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
CBS 58
We Energies is looking for MPS students interested in an internship turned career
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We Energies is hiring local MPS students as interns. The teenagers will learn job skills of the various jobs offered at We Energies -- like utility engineers, line mechanics and gas technicians. They'll be able to go up onto powerlines and get hands-on experience. We Energies...
CBS 58
DOT launches new air traveler dashboard to address delays and cancellations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new website from the Department of Transportation aims to better inform air travelers of their rights when taking to the skies following a turbulent summer that saw tens of thousands of flight cancellations and delays. The tool is expected to help travelers like Margo Oury,...
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
CBS 58
DNR urges boaters, swimmers to wear life jackets after a string of drownings this summer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you'll be out enjoying the waterways this Labor Day weekend, state officials want people to keep safety top of mind. While it can be fun to spend time with family and friends on the lakes and rivers Wisconsin has to offer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it can also be dangerous.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also talk about how you can donate your vehicle to WHS.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Swarms of dragonflies spotted around Milwaukee: Explained
If you've been out and about recently enjoying these last few days of summer, you may have noticed an uptick in dragonflies flying around.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee, Jehovah’s Witnesses Return To Door-To-Door Ministry After 30-Month Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
