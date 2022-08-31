ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

2 animals test positive for West Nile Virus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday, Sept. 2, two animals have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Officials say a bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported WNV infections in the state. No human cases of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The future of digital learning: Libraries changing with the times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last two years, we've seen learning become more centered around technology. So what's in store for the future of public libraries with an increasingly digital learning environment? Abigail Phillips from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joined CBS 58 Friday, Sept. 2, to tell us how libraries are changing with the times.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Experts weigh in on the buzz around dragonflies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The buzz around town is truly a "buzz." Milwaukee's got a whole lot of dragonflies right now. Charlie Bauer takes pictures of people at South Shore Terrace Beer Garden, but today, on Sept. 2, his camera is pointed up. "And I don't think I've seen this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New study shows devastating impacts of pandemic on school children

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new report card from theNational Center for Education Statistics is providing insight on where students are academically, more than two and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCES conducted reading and mathematics assessments for 9-year-old students to examine student achievement...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Tips to navigating a busy moving season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a busy time of year, especially when it comes to moving. There's people moving into new apartments and dorm rooms as the new school year begins. CBS 58 was joined by owner of Two Men and a Truck, Tim Lightner, with some tips to make your move easier.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Fifty-Nine Rescued Beagles Find Forever Homes in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Almost all of the rescue beagles sent to Milwaukee in July have new homes. As of Monday, the Wisconsin Humane Society says all but three of the 62 dogs have found their forever homes. The beagles came from a massive rescue in Virginia. The adoptions come as the Humane Society just picked-up another 30 dogs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students

MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

