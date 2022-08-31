ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes

Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers

The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Jon Heyman
Q 105.7

Former Red Sox Star Thinks This New York Met May Be Best Ever

When you want to find out who is the best at something, you ask people that are in the same business. You ask people that compete against that person or business. When it comes to great Major League Baseball players, a guy like former Boston Red Sox star, Los Angelas Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts is probably a solid reference. Betts dished out some hefty praise on a New York Mets pitcher on Wednesday night and that player had nothing to do with Timmy Trumpet.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Hall Of Famer#The New York Post#New York Giants#The San Francisco Giants#The Big Apple#Robi
FOX Sports

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing Yankees' history in home run chase for 62 | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander talks about the tear New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge is on along with him joining Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as the only players in Yankees’ history with multiple 50 HR seasons. Judge also joins Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Maris, Giancarlo Stanton, and Luis Gonzalez in MLB History with the most home-runs before September. Ben also discusses if he believes Aaron Judge will break the Yankees’ single season HR record or not with about a month left in this season!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy