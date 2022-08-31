ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulzura, CA

NBC San Diego

Brush Fire East of Ramona Halted at 50 Acres

Evacuations: Those already evacuated can return home. Evacuation orders remain in place for residents of Ramona Trails Drive, Sunset Oaks Drive and Caesar Drive; an evacuation center is open at 1521 Hanson Lane. Road Closures: SR-78 at Magnolia Avenue remains closed, open for residents only. San Diego County firefighters stopped...
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

If Rolling Blackouts Hit San Diego, Here's How to Find Where You Fall in the Order

A relentless heat wave is sending energy use soaring in California, which could prompt rotating power outages if the state falls short of its power supply. California Independent System Operators (CAISO), which runs the state's electrical grid, said rolling blackouts were a strong possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday as the state's electrical load could surpass the highest demand the state's ever seen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WILLOW FIRE CHARS 15 ACRES, DESTROYS HOMELESS CAMP IN LAKESIDE

September 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Willow Fire burned 15 acres under and across the State Route 67 bridge at Lakeside Avenue yesterday. Cause of the fire is under investigation as crews mopped up hot spots today. Although no houses or other buildings were lost or damaged, some homeless...
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?

An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for SDG&E Customers

Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

