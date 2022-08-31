DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...

