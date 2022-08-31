Read full article on original website
Related
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast
Method Man stars in 'Power Book II: Ghost,' executive produced by 50 Cent. Some of the show's cast revealed that T.I. was originally up for the role, but 50 ultimately chose Method Man because of beef he had with T.I.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse
JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
Complex
Fivio Foreign Talks Issues With Mase, Says He Was ‘Hurt’ DJ Khaled Didn’t Ask Him to Be on Album in New Song
DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did is highlighted by Jay-Z’s scene-stealing verse on the LP’s title track. A week after its release, Fivio Foreign has unleashed a freestyle over the soulful beat, which is produced by Streetrunner, Tarik Azzouz, and Fridayy. Fivio’s verse begins with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DaBaby's Concert in New Orleans CANCELED After Rapper Sells Less Than 500 Tickets
DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...
Complex
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”
Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Tha God Hints At Angela Yee's Possible ‘Breakfast Club’ Replacement
Charlamagne Tha God has shared potential plans The Breakfast Club has for replacing Angela Yee on the popular morning radio show. During an interview with MADAMENOIRE, Charlamagne explained the morning radio show will always be around, and that while producers won’t ever be able to replace Yee, there will be new members added to the team.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage
Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
Freddie Gibbs Taps Moneybagg Yo for Tongue-in-Cheek Single ‘Too Much’
Freddie Gibbs has previewed his forthcoming major label debut with a fast-talking new single “Too Much,” which features Moneybagg Yo. Gibbs will release his long-awaited album, $oul $old $eparately, on Sept. 30 via Warner Records. “Too Much” arrives alongside a casino-themed music video, directed by JMP, which sees Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo living the high life. The clip exemplifies the track’s theme of overconsumption as Gibbs raps, “All this money that I got/I could never get too much.” $oul $old $eparately marks Gibbs’ major label album debut. The rapper joined Warner Records following the release of his collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo. That...
Comments / 0