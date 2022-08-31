ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse

JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
RadarOnline

DaBaby's Concert in New Orleans CANCELED After Rapper Sells Less Than 500 Tickets

DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...
Complex

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”

Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Tha God Hints At Angela Yee's Possible ‘Breakfast Club’ Replacement

Charlamagne Tha God has shared potential plans The Breakfast Club has for replacing Angela Yee on the popular morning radio show. During an interview with MADAMENOIRE, Charlamagne explained the morning radio show will always be around, and that while producers won’t ever be able to replace Yee, there will be new members added to the team.
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage

Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
Rolling Stone

Freddie Gibbs Taps Moneybagg Yo for Tongue-in-Cheek Single ‘Too Much’

Freddie Gibbs has previewed his forthcoming major label debut with a fast-talking new single “Too Much,” which features Moneybagg Yo. Gibbs will release his long-awaited album, $oul $old $eparately, on Sept. 30 via Warner Records. “Too Much” arrives alongside a casino-themed music video, directed by JMP, which sees Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo living the high life. The clip exemplifies the track’s theme of overconsumption as Gibbs raps, “All this money that I got/I could never get too much.” $oul $old $eparately marks Gibbs’ major label album debut. The rapper joined Warner Records following the release of his collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo. That...
