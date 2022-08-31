Read full article on original website
Baxter Planning Approves Preliminary 80 Townhome Plat Near Highway 56
Baxter Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for some 80 townhomes to be constructed off of Highway 56 behind Dale Mires Lane. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the area was originally zoned for commercial, but decided to rezone to incorporate more high-density residential opportunities. “The infrastructure was already...
Gainesboro Approves Acceptance Of $1.5M From County For Water Treatment Plant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen approved accepting some $1.5 million of the county’s ARP funding Thursday night to use towards the new Water Treatment Plant. The new plant is estimated to cost some $10.5 million. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the aid will be a tremendous help in covering the cost of the project and that he’s grateful for the help.
Gainesboro Tables Discussions On TEMA Generator Grant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen tabled discussions regarding the city’s participation in a TEMA hazard mitigation grant to purchase generators. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the grant would be a 90-10 match, but that 10 percent match could be expensive. Williams said they wanted to wait to get quotes for the pricing of generators.
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
Putnam School Board Approves Contractor For Upperman HS Addition
The Upperman High School addition will move forward after the Putnam County School Board awarded a bid for the project Thursday night. Architect Kim Chamberlin said the approved bid came in about $700,000 under budget. “We also have to get a testing company on board to be a part of...
Smith County residents concerned bluff repairs could shut down area’s main road
TDOT said repairs are now needed on a bluff on Highway 70, however, officials are working to find a detour so they don't have to shut down the highway to fix the falling rocks.
Pickett K-8 No Longer Allowing Trailers In Drop Off Areas After Accident
An accident at the Pickett County K-8 School has caused trailers to no longer be allowed in the student drop off/ pick up line. Director of Schools Diane Elder said a school resource officer was clipped by a trailer carried by a truck earlier this week. “Our SRO was directing...
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
Clay’s Mitchell Street Industrial Work Undergoing Grading Process
Clay County working on site development at its future Mitchell Street Industrial Park. Mayor Dale Reagan said the county is in process of mass-grading the site to make it suitable for incoming industries. Reagan said the work will have concrete pads poured and infrastructure set making it site ready, but not fully built out.
PRD Encouragement Passes In Cookeville Code Changes
Cookeville City Council passed changes to the city zoning code Thursday night designed to encourage the use of planned residential developments. Planning Director Jon Ward said the changes to the perimeter setbacks and screening requirements that had been in place kept developers from looking at PRDs. Planned residential developments can be a way to encourage innovation in land use, Ward said.
Changes Coming To Cookeville Employee Health Insurance
Both employee budgets and the city budget could take a hit from Cookeville’s City Employee Health Insurance. City Manager James Mills said that the city’s health insurance is self-funded, meaning the city and the employees contribute to a fund to pay claims. He said that with COVID and major claims depleting the city’s health insurance fund balance over the last two years, changes need to be made before it goes in the red.
Labor Day Boating Means Lower Water Levels
Labor Day marks the end of summer boating season for most, but it’s important to remain vigilant while celebrating this weekend. TWRA reports that Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021. TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Buttram:
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
Sheriff Farris Said “Excellent Response” To CHS False Threat
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said he has no complaints as to the response to a perceived threat at Cookeville High School Wednesday. Farris said the his office is always the lead response when it comes to school threats. ‘We’re the ones that have the school resource officers in the...
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Cookeville Police Department Names 2021 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award
Cookeville Police Officer Andrew Gibbs named Officer of the Year for 2021. Chief Randy Evans said the department received only one nomination, and it was somewhat unanimous across the department. At Thursday night’s Cookeville City Council meeting, Evans read memos from Gibbs’ supervisors lauding his work. “He has...
Murfreesboro man killed in plane crash in Texas
A Murfreesboro man is dead after a plane crashed near Houston, Texas, after taking off from Knoxville, Tennessee Thursday night.
Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch
COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
