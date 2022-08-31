Read full article on original website
Related
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Armed with bow and arrow, Alabama teen bags massive alligator in swamp for her 17th birthday
It's not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. "I want to go gator hunting," Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when her parents, Chris and Tammie Williams,...
Saturday Sessions: "Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise" by Old Crow Medicine Show
The Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has been on tour since the spring and just released their seventh studio album. For Saturday Sessions, the band performs "Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise."
CBS News
Baltimore County baker Jason Hisley to compete in Food Network competition
BALTIMORE -- A high-profile local baker is off to yet another competition on the Food Network. Jason Hisley, owner of Cake by Jason in Timonium, will star in "The Big Bake" show set to air in September. In 2019, Hisley came out on top of the network's"Holiday Wars" dessert baking...
CBS News
535K+
Followers
64K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0