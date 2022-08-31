ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery

One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday

Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
Active shooter training held at McNeese

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted one of its civilian response active shooter training sessions Thursday at McNeese State University. Part of the education included mental health training, which deputies say is key to survival. Lt. Joshua Donovan said it is very important to be mentally prepared on how to react to an active shooter.
