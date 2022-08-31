Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
KPLC TV
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the devastation of Hurricane Laura left Southwest Louisiana without power for nearly a month. A new monument showing appreciation to the men and women on the ground restoring electricity was unveiled Thursday on the corner of Ryan and Kirby streets.
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2-5
Are you getting excited for the Labor Day weekend? You should as most of us will have a three-day weekend which means we definitely will be looking to get out there and do something fun!. So the question of the day is, What to do? Just like we do every...
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
KPLC TV
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
Lake Charles American Press
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday
Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
KPLC TV
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
Lake Charles, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LaGrange High School football team will have a game with Barbe High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KPLC TV
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
KPLC TV
Active shooter training held at McNeese
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted one of its civilian response active shooter training sessions Thursday at McNeese State University. Part of the education included mental health training, which deputies say is key to survival. Lt. Joshua Donovan said it is very important to be mentally prepared on how to react to an active shooter.
brproud.com
12-year-old accused of threatening to shoot students at middle school in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate threats being made at a local school. On Friday, August 26, CPSO investigated a threat at Sam Houston High School. Fast-forward one week and a 12-year-old student...
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
