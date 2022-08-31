James Houston signs to Lions practice squad
James Houston has signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad after not making the Lions initial 53-man roster.
“There is a physical nature to him,” Campbell said during training camp. “This is just my initial impression. I think he has a ways to go but man I am glad that he is in this building. He has got some ability and he can bend and he can strike. He is physical and I think he has some versatility. He just has a little ways to go that is all. This is a little bit new to him and finding the perfect niche for him as well. That does not mean it will not come on fast. You can really feel him in pads.”
There has been some concern to whether or not James Houston is too small to be an outside linebacker on the NFL level. This concern may kept him from being on the initial 53-man roster.
