James Houston signs to Lions practice squad

James Houston has signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad after not making the Lions initial 53-man roster.

The Detroit Lions selected James Houston out of Jackson State with the 217th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was an outside linebacker at Jackson State and an inside linebacker at the University of Florida. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders began to use Houston in different ways on defense. This included having him play as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker, and as an edge rusher.



Lion’s Head Coach Dan Campbell spoke on the way that he has been impressed with Houston’s versatility and this is what can set him apart on the NFL level.

“There is a physical nature to him,” Campbell said during training camp. “This is just my initial impression. I think he has a ways to go but man I am glad that he is in this building. He has got some ability and he can bend and he can strike. He is physical and I think he has some versatility. He just has a little ways to go that is all. This is a little bit new to him and finding the perfect niche for him as well. That does not mean it will not come on fast. You can really feel him in pads.”

There has been some concern to whether or not James Houston is too small to be an outside linebacker on the NFL level. This concern may kept him from being on the initial 53-man roster.

