Read full article on original website
Related
Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Erik ten Hag’s side win three in a row
Manchester United made it three wins in a row in the Premier League as Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal earned them victory over Leicester, who remain bottom of the table and without a win in five matches this season.Sancho showed great composure to round Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and finish a fine Untied move on 23 minutes. Leicester responded after the break - they needed to after a flat first-half performance under Brendan Rodgers - and James Maddison went close.But United made changes late on to close it out, with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo brought on. Ronaldo, who will now stay at United as the transfer window closes, missed a couple of chances but the result moves Ten Hag’s side up to fifth in the table. Read More Jadon Sancho goal enough to beat Leicester as Man United earn third straight winTransfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur, Aubameyang and Zakaria to ChelseaEverton seal James Garner signing from Manchester United in potential £15m deal
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
SkySports
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
ESPN
Harry Kane on target as Tottenham beat Fulham to maintain pace
Tottenham Hotspur maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Fulham that did not do justice to their best attacking display of the season so far. Goals in each half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane earned Tottenham a fourth win in six games...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight after Leon Bailey earns draw
Another goal from Erling Haaland wasn’t enough for Manchester City this time as Leon Bailey’s second-half equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against the defending champion in the English Premier League on Saturday.Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute but then missed two chances to score a second before Villa struck back.Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammered a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa, whose manager Steven...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
‘Stunned’ Arsenal fans fuming amid claims Man United have local lad refereeing clash against Gunners
ARSENAL fans have been left fuming after claims the referee for Sunday's trip to Manchester United is a local lad. And there is also outrage following claims that the man in charge of VAR for the Premier League clash hails from the city too. The Gunners face United looking to...
Everton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start?
We bring you our predicted XI for Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aston Villa vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news as Erling Haaland starts Premier League fixture
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after his side's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in a game that was a lot less close than the scoreline suggests.The Villans have only a solitary win thus far and sit second bottom after four defeats out of their five games.Follow Aston Villa vs Man City LIVEIt's a wholly more positive story for the defending champions who are second and come into Saturday's contest...
SB Nation
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte
Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
Everton vs Liverpool derby set for fireworks in the dugouts as under-pressure Lampard faces enigmatic Klopp
JURGEN KLOPP has already experienced some serious touchline fireworks this week. And under-pressure Frank Lampard is unlikely to calm things down as he fights for his future in the white heat of a Merseyside derby. Back in July 2020, when Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the only time,...
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
SB Nation
Match Report: Dominant City Share the Spoils with Villa
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will count themselves lucky to grab a point from the match against Manchester City at Villa Park. The visitors looked every bit the title favorites, apart from their inability to finish in the final third. City dominated the ball but, to their credit, Villa were able to keep the game in the balance and found an equalizer against the run of play.
Pep Guardiola issues fitness update on four Manchester City players ahead of Aston Villa clash
Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte ahead of Manchester City's clash with Aston Villa on Saturday. City maintained their strong start to the season by putting six past Nottingham Forest in midweek, with Erling Haaland and Julian...
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to hand Bournemouth a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest as they bounced back from two goals down in a thrilling clash of the promoted sides in the Premier League on Saturday.Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson gave Forest a 2-0 lead at half time but Bournemouth produced a terrific performance in the second half, rallying through goals from Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Anthony.With the score 2-2, Anthony scored the winning goal in the 87th minute as he coolly side-footed a finish past Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson following a pass from Solanke.Earlier, Senegal midfielder...
Comments / 0