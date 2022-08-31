Read full article on original website
Related
Full night of high school football on Friday
When high school football players take to the fields across the area on Friday, KELOLAND Sports will be there as well.
KELOLAND SportsZone – September 2
Here is the third KELOLAND SportsZone of the 2022 High School Football season featuring 12 games across South Dakota and Iowa.
Powerhouse Plays – September 2
This week's Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from 12 high school football games across South Dakota and Iowa.
Huset’s Speedway set for season finale
Huset's Speedway is gearing up for its final races of the season on Saturday and Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Stevens boys soccer team focused on accomplishing big things
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys soccer team is led by one of the top players in the state in Zack Williams. The Raiders are focused on bringing home a state championship this season.
Comments / 0