Support for legal abortion grew after Dobbs ruling, which could affect midterm election turnout: WSJ Poll
A Wall Street Journal poll indicates that Americans' support for abortion increased in the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized a nationwide right to terminate pregnancies. The rise in support for abortion could affect the November midterm elections with voters viewing abortion as a...
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Joe Biden's Approval Soars Ahead of Prime Time Speech on Midterms
A majority of Americans still disapprove of the job Biden's doing but that number has declined sharply in recent weeks.
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, told teachers’ unions that they would be his "first" call for education policy should he get elected. While taking questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said that, if elected,...
Florida judge 'smart' to 'pump the brakes' on Trump special master ruling: Former acting AG
Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under former President Trump, responded to news of a non-ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on the appointment of a special master on the legal battle over the raid on Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday. MATT WHITAKER: Well, it's good...
Trump news – latest: Trump slams Mar-a-Lago FBI raid and calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally
Former president Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.In his speech, Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for calling MAGA Republicans and their election denial a threat to democracy.“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”Mr Trump also unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.“The FBI...
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
RNC investing millions to engage with Asian Pacific American voters, other minorities ahead of midterms
The Republican National Committee (RNC) has sought to make inroads with Asian Pacific American (APA) voters and other minority communities ahead of the upcoming midterm elections this fall, investing millions to open centers around the country to engage, hear the concerns, and win votes from the APA community. Earlier this...
Adam Laxalt calls out sanctuary city mayors' complaints over busing migrants
Republican Senate candidate for Nevada Adam Laxalt condemned Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for complaining about migrants being bused to her city on Friday's "Hannity." ADAM LAXALT: Look, how about she call out President Biden and while we're at it, how about Sen. Masto call out President Biden for this open border. This is what's causing massive misery in this country. Record spikes in fentanyl. You know, I'm in a rural town of Elko, Nevada, right now, and they're being overrun with fentanyl overdoses. These are our children and law enforcement, our good sheriff here.
