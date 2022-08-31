Chip Cookies Gearing Up for Massive National Expansion Including Colorado

While there aren’t yet definitive locations or opening dates for the Colorado Chip Cookies locations, Founders Sean and Sarah Wilson confirmed with What Now Denver that they definitely have their eyes on some Rocky Mountain whereabouts.

The company is excited to let the chips fall where they may with 10-15 Colorado locations opening in the coming years. Due to the young nature of the operation, franchisees have not yet been secured. However, Co-Founder Sean Wilson told What Now Denver that they’re hoping to lock down some “high-end” neighbors to properly complement Chips’ premium quality, whether that be in strip malls, stand-alone buildings, or mixed-use spaces.

Chip Cookies was born of Sarah’s middle-of-the-night pregnancy cravings in 2016. Naturally, Sarah’s delectable desires were of the warm and gooey variety, not the hard and stale store-bought kind. That’s when Sean went to work concocting a recipe (and business plan) to serve the community the classic dessert done right with doorstep delivery — a service Sarah likely would have loved while expecting.

Today, the Utah-born company has eight Utah locations, two Idaho stores, and is ready “to have 500 locations open nationwide within the next five years.”

Moreover, the company’s menu includes more than just the standard chocolate chip cookie. In fact, Chip offers a weekly rotating selection of eclectic goodies.

Some past creations have been cinnamon roll cookies (a warm gourmet chip cookie stuffed with a delicious cinnamon + sugar mixture and topped with the perfect glaze), Twix Chips (a gourmet chip cookie with a shortbread layer, caramel, and topped with signature milk chocolate), and even a cookie called Better Than Sex (a gourmet chip cookie made with cocoa, toffee, caramel and topped with whipped topping and even more caramel and toffee).

The article has been updated to include comment from Co-Founder Sean Wilson.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .