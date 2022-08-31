Read full article on original website
‘I have the dog’: Scammers pretend to have Abilene man’s missing dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was contacted by scammers pretending to have his dog who went missing this week. Jacob Bogard’s dog Hazel escaped from his yard around N 18th Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He posted a notification on Facebook letting the public know his dog was missing and […]
Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week
Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
HAPPENING NOW: Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Be safe when driving in Abilene. Cars are already getting stuck due to flooding in certain roads and intersections. KTAB and KRBC has a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there has been a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of […]
Flash flooding safety tips
ABILENE, Texas — Flash floods can cause danger and destruction when they hit, and with Abilene known to flood during heavy rain, Vincent Cantu, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Abilene says it is important for residents to know what to do if or when it happens, "if you’ve been around or if you’ve been in Abilene, or have come to know Abilene, it tends to flood here and it’s just something that we’ve come accustomed to but it’s something that we definitely need to watch out for. So it’s always good to remember that if you don’t have to go somewhere, just go ahead and stay home until the water recedes.”
Mom says child went missing from Abilene elementary school, found by strangers more than 1 mile away
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom says her daughter went missing from an Abilene ISD elementary school and was later found by strangers more than a mile away. Leece Denaee says she showed up at Ortiz Elementary School on Vogel Avenue around 2:00 p.m. August 23 – a little early for pickup, which begins around […]
Taylor County closes rental assistance applications due to dried funds, cites helping 200+ local families
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four months after Taylor County received a rental assistance grant, the funds have run dry. Now, the county is removing the rental assistance application from its website. Taylor County received a $100,000 COVID rental assistance grant at the beginning of May. While this might seem like bad news to some, […]
Parents applaud officers for rushing into Abilene High to contain large fight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon. The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students […]
Grand Jury List: Multiple suspect accused of trying to assault, take weapons from officers in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 1. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Ryan Baucum – Assault Family Violence Jeffery Lane Yates – Assault Family Violence Shayla Schwartz – Endanger a Child Remigio Delarosa […]
BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. A jury returned the verdict against Luke Sweetser Tuesday afternoon, finding him guilty for 1st Degree Murder. The jurors will now listen to testimony in a sentencing hearing before deciding his punishment in this […]
Crime Reports: Police have to stop Abilene man from attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief A report for criminal mischief was taken 4200 […]
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
West Texas weekend calendar of events, Sept. 2-4
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Cattle Shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36.
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
‘Both families were rather dysfunctional’: Luke Sweetser’s lawyer, Niblo family speak out after sentencing in murder of Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly six years of investigation, with eight days of trials and deliberations, ended Thursday with the sentencing of Luke Sweetser in the murder of Tom Niblo. Sweetser was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law in 2016, and was given the maximum allowable sentence of life in prison – plus a $10,000 […]
Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country
ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
Suspect indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting outside Abilene bar
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside an Abilene bar. Julion Arredondo was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of murder for the death of David Height III, 27. Police were called to the scene of the […]
One dead after big rig overturns due to rain storm in Nolan County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy rain and winds swept through the Big Country on Monday afternoon causing a semi-truck to overturn leaving one dead on Interstate 20 in Nolan County. According to Texas DPS, two California men were traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor while towing a 2020 Great Dane […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
SCANNER: Multiple serious wrecks shut down stretch of I-20 going through Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Westbound traffic was shut down on I-20 between Sweetwater and Roscoe due to multiple serious wrecks Monday afternoon, caused in part by a storm hitting Nolan County. According to police scanners out of Nolan County, a stretch of I-20 westbound became home to multiple wrecks – mostly jackknifed 18-wheelers. It […]
