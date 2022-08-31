ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

colemantoday.com

Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week

Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
COLEMAN, TX
ktxs.com

Flash flooding safety tips

ABILENE, Texas — Flash floods can cause danger and destruction when they hit, and with Abilene known to flood during heavy rain, Vincent Cantu, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Abilene says it is important for residents to know what to do if or when it happens, "if you’ve been around or if you’ve been in Abilene, or have come to know Abilene, it tends to flood here and it’s just something that we’ve come accustomed to but it’s something that we definitely need to watch out for. So it’s always good to remember that if you don’t have to go somewhere, just go ahead and stay home until the water recedes.”
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County closes rental assistance applications due to dried funds, cites helping 200+ local families

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four months after Taylor County received a rental assistance grant, the funds have run dry. Now, the county is removing the rental assistance application from its website. Taylor County received a $100,000 COVID rental assistance grant at the beginning of May. While this might seem like bad news to some, […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Multiple suspect accused of trying to assault, take weapons from officers in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 1. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Ryan Baucum – Assault Family Violence  Jeffery Lane Yates – Assault Family Violence  Shayla Schwartz – Endanger a Child  Remigio Delarosa […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Police have to stop Abilene man from attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  800 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief A report for criminal mischief was taken  4200 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend calendar of events, Sept. 2-4

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Cattle Shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Both families were rather dysfunctional’: Luke Sweetser’s lawyer, Niblo family speak out after sentencing in murder of Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly six years of investigation, with eight days of trials and deliberations, ended Thursday with the sentencing of Luke Sweetser in the murder of Tom Niblo. Sweetser was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law in 2016, and was given the maximum allowable sentence of life in prison – plus a $10,000 […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
ABILENE, TX

