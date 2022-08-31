DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hill is out on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a gas station on Rangeline Road at James Road on April 29 around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses said Hill fired at least a half dozen shots at a car as the driver pulled away from the gas pump. 24-year-old Derico Franklin, a passenger in the backseat, was shot in the head and died.

Surveillance video showed Hill casually walking into the crowded convenience store, buying something, and walking back to her car before driving away.

According to the DA’s office, investigators later discovered that Hill and a woman in the other car had an ongoing argument on the phone and on social media over them dating the same man before the shooting.

Hill was charged and arrested several days later.

