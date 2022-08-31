ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRL7o_0hd6rgjv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hill is out on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a gas station on Rangeline Road at James Road on April 29 around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses said Hill fired at least a half dozen shots at a car as the driver pulled away from the gas pump. 24-year-old Derico Franklin, a passenger in the backseat, was shot in the head and died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman arrested for Frayser shooting death

Surveillance video showed Hill casually walking into the crowded convenience store, buying something, and walking back to her car before driving away.

According to the DA’s office, investigators later discovered that Hill and a woman in the other car had an ongoing argument on the phone and on social media over them dating the same man before the shooting.

Hill was charged and arrested several days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 11

Autumn Esparza
2d ago

Ain't no way I'm doing life over a dude. Honey, if my husband sleeps with you, come get his stuff. He's yours now. Never insecure enough to fight over any man.

Reply(3)
9
vondiesel Hoyle
2d ago

it's too many guys and women that's in this world to take someone life over no since . People we gotta wake up an realize what's really going on.

Reply
5
Talk to the hand..
2d ago

There is no man worth going to jail for... you weren't the first and you certainly won't be the last!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Two charged after deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are behind bars after a shooting in Frayser left one person dead and another injured Monday. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at James and Hollywood Monday around midnight. According to police, a group of five people drove to a gas station on Range Line Road to buy a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot after refusing to give teen a ride, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old is behind bars after police say he allegedly shot a woman because she refused to give him a ride last month. It started at the Todd Creek Apartments on Aug. 22. A woman told officers that someone, who investigators later identified as Quinton McNeil, knocked on her door and asked her […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver in stolen Infiniti arrested during search for cop shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man caught up in the search for an Infiniti connected to a police shooting was arrested after a chase and crash in Fox Meadows. Officers were checking the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle for a dark gray Infiniti that was responsible for Wednesday’s shooting of a police officer when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$10K reward to find suspects who shot man for his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month. Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12. They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video shows moment of police car crash with civilian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG has obtained a jaw-dropping video that shows the moment an MPD cruiser collides with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot. Radio traffic minutes before the crash shows the immediacy officers had when responding to the man down call of one of their own. The hard-to-watch video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Have you seen this child? MPD searches for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl after she did not return home from school. Police are searching for Miracle Cooper. She was last seen on the 800 block of Crossfield Cove. She has been missing since September 1. She was last seen wearing black school polo, black pants […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy