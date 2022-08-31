Kentucky State Police looking for man wanted for alleged sex crimes
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is looking for a man by the name Aurelio L. Mendoza, 28.
According to KSP, Mendoza is wanted for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and incest. Police say that Mendoza is 5’6″ and has brown eyes.
KSP says if you have information about his location, please contact KSP Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 1