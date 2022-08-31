ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

281 Victorian Village Drive #C28 Elkhart Lake WI

Heaven on Earth? Why I’d say this is close enough!!! Located on Elkhart Lake, this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a part of the historic Shore Club Resort and offers everything a vacation spot should. Amenities include water sport rentals, private beach, indoor and outdoor pool, game room, restaurant, tiki bar and theater.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

West Bend Riverwalk redevelopment welcomed by downtown businesses

WEST BEND, Wis. — The city of West Bend is taking a big step to make their riverwalk near downtown more modern. In 2018, they completed a major overhaul on the east side of the river. The redevelopment created walking trails, green space and new sculptures. Now, a similar...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Two People Shot After A Mix Of Booze And Guns

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
GREEN BAY, WI

