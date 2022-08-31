Read full article on original website
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Dine 4 K9’: Manitowoc Sheriff’s partnering with local restaurants to support Paws 4 Laws
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with numerous local restaurants in the area to provide a PAWsome way to support its K9 program. Dine 4 K9 will take place throughout the month of September, with all donations and proceeds from 21 different restaurants...
seehafernews.com
Utility Work Means Lane Closure on Section of Sheboygan’s South Business Drive
A lane closure has been announced for a section of South Business Drive in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing some work underneath the section of the major roadway in the area just south of Oakland Avenue, specifically on the righthand lane of the northbound side. Traffic will have...
wearegreenbay.com
Make and Take event from Kenny Rose Boutique adds school spirit to your closet
(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear. Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event. The Make and Take event is...
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
wearegreenbay.com
Kites Over Lake Michigan adds magic to the sky this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Make your own kite and watch the pros, Local 5 Live looks to the sky for a fun Labor Day weekend tradition in Two Rivers. The annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is this weekend at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue. Kite Making takes place Sunday from 9 – 11 am.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
pleasantviewrealty.com
281 Victorian Village Drive #C28 Elkhart Lake WI
Heaven on Earth? Why I’d say this is close enough!!! Located on Elkhart Lake, this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a part of the historic Shore Club Resort and offers everything a vacation spot should. Amenities include water sport rentals, private beach, indoor and outdoor pool, game room, restaurant, tiki bar and theater.
Green Bay Police report power outage, road closure due to crash
A power pole was damaged, police are on scene expecting power outages and road closures for approximately four hours.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
wearegreenbay.com
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
wearegreenbay.com
Man steals construction tools in Wrightstown, wearing Hi-Vis vest, hard hat and sandals
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On August 27, a man broke into several enclosed construction trailers and stole a variety of tools. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the man entered Bay Area Granite and Materials around 7 p.m., wearing a Hi-Vis safety vest, a hard hat, and sandals. Officers...
spectrumnews1.com
West Bend Riverwalk redevelopment welcomed by downtown businesses
WEST BEND, Wis. — The city of West Bend is taking a big step to make their riverwalk near downtown more modern. In 2018, they completed a major overhaul on the east side of the river. The redevelopment created walking trails, green space and new sculptures. Now, a similar...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wtaq.com
Two People Shot After A Mix Of Booze And Guns
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
