Alabama State

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE
State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial

It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
Local
Alabama Government
Limestone County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case

Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel

A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the longest constitutions in the world. In 2020, voters gave the legislature the authority to reorganize the 1901 constitution; Alabamians have the chance to shorten it with a vote scheduled for this November’s election. This is some of the wording that’ll...
ALABAMA STATE

