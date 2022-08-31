Read full article on original website
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
Defense responds to state's objection in Mike Blakely case: A void judgment can't be appealed
State prosecutors filed an objection this week to motions calling for the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab and an overturning of the conviction and sentence in the case of ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. They said defense attorneys filed their motions in the wrong court. Defense attorneys, however, say prosecutors...
State: ‘No Jurisdiction’ in Blakely’s filing to set aside his conviction
The State has responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's filing that his trial judge was not properly licensed or authorized to practice law during his trial.
State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial
It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.
Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license
Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out?. Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 I-Team uncovered are saying now. The exclusive WAAY 31 reporting started with a simple...
Alabama appeals court takes rare step of ordering oral arguments in murder case of former HPD officer
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has taken the rare step of ordering oral arguments in the murder case of former Huntsville Police Department officer William “Ben” Darby.
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Archibald: Matrix and former employees end court battle, calling cease fire – for now
This is an opinion column. The Alabama-based covert intelligence company Matrix LLC and its Florida spawn Canopy Partners LLC – two groups linked to political and corporate intrigue in the two states, have for a year been locked in a scorched-earth battle of mutual destruction. Part of that played...
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
Woman found guilty of robbery, not murder in 2018 deadly stabbing
Jury deliberations began early on Friday morning in the case against a woman charged in the 2018 stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley.
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel
A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the longest constitutions in the world. In 2020, voters gave the legislature the authority to reorganize the 1901 constitution; Alabamians have the chance to shorten it with a vote scheduled for this November’s election. This is some of the wording that’ll...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
