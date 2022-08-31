ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced

Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wanted in connection with battery on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop. The incident occurred about 12:07 a.m. on Aug. 27 aboard a southbound Red Line train at 188 N. State St., police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Meat Cleaver#Blade#Carry On#Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Street racer caught on camera drifting and nearly hitting cars on Columbus Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street stunts and drifting captured on camera exclusively by CBS 2 as illegal maneuvers face increasing scrutiny by lawmakers.The latest incident happened overnight as a street racer going the wrong way almost collided with a CBS 2 photographer near Columbus and Balbo.The driver was caught on camera doing donuts, sending up plumes of smoke, and forcing another car to swerve out of the way. The driver was drifting through red lights, holding up traffic, and driving in oncoming traffic.A Chicago Police squad car eventually pulled up next to the driver, but let him go, and said that's...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy