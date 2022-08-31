Read full article on original website
TSA finds buzz saw, meat cleaver in passenger’s carry-on at Chicago O’Hare
CHICAGO — Security officials said they stopped a passenger from boarding a flight Monday night with several banned items in their carry-on bag, including a buzz saw blade and knives. The Transportation Security Administration shared photos on Twitter of items that were brought by a single passenger through security...
Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport
CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
fox32chicago.com
Beagle bonanza: Chicago shelter rescues 36 beagles from Virginia breeding and testing facility
It's a beagle bonanza on LaSalle Street as dozens of rescued beagles arrived Friday morning. The beagles were taken from a facility in Virginia, and there were so many of them, they are being spread out across the country for adoption. Tracy Elliot with The Anti-Cruelty Society joined Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
fox32chicago.com
The Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
BERWYN, Ill. - Pisa’s Romanesque marvel inspired the creation of the Leaning Tower of Niles. And now, Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created one of the Chicago region’s great pieces of lost public art: Spindle, better known as "the Car Kebab." And like the Niles tower, it’s about...
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
cwbchicago.com
More than 30 rounds were fired in Old Town overnight, killing a man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges
A man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges was killed in a hail of automatic gunfire in Old Town overnight. Chicago police said they found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers in the area reported the sound of automatic gunfire just after midnight and soon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police make 25 arrests, recover thousands of dollars worth of drugs in major busts
CHICAGO - Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations. A total of $116,000 worth of cocaine, $86,000 worth of heroin, and thousands in cannabis and illegal...
fox32chicago.com
2 wanted in connection with battery on CTA Red Line train in Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop. The incident occurred about 12:07 a.m. on Aug. 27 aboard a southbound Red Line train at 188 N. State St., police said.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Street racer caught on camera drifting and nearly hitting cars on Columbus Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street stunts and drifting captured on camera exclusively by CBS 2 as illegal maneuvers face increasing scrutiny by lawmakers.The latest incident happened overnight as a street racer going the wrong way almost collided with a CBS 2 photographer near Columbus and Balbo.The driver was caught on camera doing donuts, sending up plumes of smoke, and forcing another car to swerve out of the way. The driver was drifting through red lights, holding up traffic, and driving in oncoming traffic.A Chicago Police squad car eventually pulled up next to the driver, but let him go, and said that's...
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
fox32chicago.com
Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Gary beach closed after 'unknown substance' detected: officials
The Lake Street beach in Gary is closed until further notice after some type of “unknown substance” was discovered in the water, city officials have announced.
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
