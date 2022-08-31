Read full article on original website
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 3
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Northfield is hosting its annual Labor Day Celebration this weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Northfield, there will be performances, food vendors, crafts, game booths, and more.
willistonobserver.com
Voters reminded to expect ballots in the mail
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has issued a reminder that all Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election, and encouraged voters to update or confirm their voter registration information online (www.mvp.vermont.gov) or by contacting their town clerk. “Here in Vermont, and in states...
WCAX
Back to school with the WCAX News team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
WCAX
Travelers take to the highway for last gasp of summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are expected to hit the highway this Labor Day weekend, but high gas prices continue to modify some folks’ plans. “Sixty percent of Americans said that high gas prices and inflation were affecting their summer travel and they were going to travel less in summer and through Labor Day, and 80% said they needed to save money,” said Daniel Goodman with AAA Northern New England.
WCAX
A World War II soldier will be laid to rest in Hinesburg
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg man who died in World War II will finally be laid to rest next to this family in Vermont. 78 years after his death, Alwin Hathaway will be buried in the Hinesburg Cemetery with family looking on. Hathaway was missing in action in Germany, after an artillery barrage in 1944.
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be more summer-like, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. A slow-moving cold front will start to affect the region overnight, with some showers north. Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. The front will bring scattered showers, especially south. There is the chance for thunderstorms south. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canadian border, to the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. A low pressure will then ride along the front and bring additional showers for Labor Day, especially south. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.
WCAX
The Flying Cortes Family takes to the sky
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair has come to town -- and maybe a bit of the circus with it. Trapeze artists took to the heights Friday on the midway. The Flying Cortes Spectacular is back for a third year, wowing audiences with daring feats of strength and skill. For these artists, trapeze work runs in their blood.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
WCAX
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City. The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It's a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who's eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine.
WCAX
Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years. Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.
WCAX
State police break ground for new Williston barracks
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. State police leaders and other officials broke ground Friday on the new barracks. Officials say it will be the largest barracks in the state and will house special teams vehicles and a 911 call-taking site.
WCAX
VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate. Massive metal sheets...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Okra
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old cat named Okra. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Okra is a neutered male, who has lived with other cats before. They say it would be best for a slow introduction and may prefer a home without dogs.
