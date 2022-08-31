Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations

(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:

300 block of Audubon Street, Adair

• 300 block of Truman Road, Anita

• 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison

• 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison

• 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning

The searches at these locations were an official law enforcement action involving agents, investigators, and personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).