ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0hd6r1pV00

(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:

  • 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair
  • • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita
  • • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison
  • • 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison
  • • 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning

The searches at these locations were an official law enforcement action involving agents, investigators, and personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Comments / 4

Related
1380kcim.com

Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday

Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe

(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
DENISON, IA
theperrynews.com

Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adair, IA
City
Manning, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Denison, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Anita, IA
City
Denison, IA
1380kcim.com

A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll

Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
CARROLL, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth

A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery

A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
PERRY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Denison 3000
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Alesha Young, of Carter Lake, on Tuesday for Driving While Barred, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man

A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police on Wednesday morning arrested 45-year-old Pegge Williams of Red Oak following a report of a female out of control at 1104 N. 3rd Street. Following an investigation, Police arrested Williams for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Williams to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on no bond until seen by a magistrate.
RED OAK, IA
1380kcim.com

The Carroll Police Department Was Dispatched To Graham Park After A Physical Altercation Occurred

The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Raejean Mae Steele of Red Oak on Tuesday on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for violating probation. Officers transported Steele to the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Supervisors approve Law Enforcement Service Contract with City of Avoca

(Avoca) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a Law Enforcement Service Contract between Pottawattamie County and the City of Avoca. The term of the agreement is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The contract states the County will provide the City with limited law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office. The County does not guarantee any specific hours of patrol, but agrees to respond to all law enforcement calls placed to Pottawattamie County Communications during hours when the City police are not on duty.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy