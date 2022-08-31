ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Electric pontoon boat factory to bring over 100 jobs to Brooke County, West Virginia

By John Lynch
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1bE3_0hd6qzEH00

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ( WTRF ) – A company moving to the Brooke County is expected to create more than 100 jobs in West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday, Aug. 31 that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.

“This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and we welcome them to West Virginia with open arms. Long gone are the days when West Virginia was looked down upon. Now, we’re competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies like Pure Watercraft to our state. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Electric battery maker to locate factory in Taylor County, West Virginia

Pure Watercraft has chosen an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park, a revitalized former steel plant on the banks of the Ohio River, to produce the Pure Pontoon Boat, which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.

“We’re grateful to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and the West Virginia Legislature for their leadership as they support Pure Watercraft’s efforts to build boats that are more enjoyable, accessible, and environmentally friendly than ever before,” said Andy Rebele, Founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft. “Their ability to make decisions quickly to support our plans was a critical factor in our decision, and allows us to begin building and fulfilling orders in early 2023.”

Pure Watercraft expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant, and create over 100 full-time jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said, “West Virginia continues to attract world-class manufacturing businesses like Pure Watercraft to our state, and I’m pleased that Pure Watercraft has announced their plan to build electric boats and outboard motors right here in the Mountain State. This project will boost our regional economy while also bringing good-paying jobs to the region, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment in the years to come.”

GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in South Charleston

“Whether it’s cruising Summersville Lake, a day at Bluestone Lake, or fishing in the Cheat River, West Virginia does not disappoint when it comes to a fun day on the water, and Pure Watercraft understands that. Several months ago, I had the opportunity to meet with Pure Watercraft to learn more about their vision for outdoor recreation in West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to see this now coming to fruition,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said. “Pure Watercraft’s facility in the Northern Panhandle will help create jobs and further expand our recreation tourism focus in West Virginia, and we are thrilled they chose to invest right here in the Mountain State.”

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, native West Virginian and former CEO of Intuit, commented, “It is with deep gratitude that I welcome Pure Watercraft. I’ve been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit that Andy and his team exhibit. Pure Watercraft is rising to the next level by launching boat production in a state that is rising to the occasion with new core industries, which will provide important potential roles to our students and others. Our future is brighter today; welcome to the Wild, Wonderful, Pure Watercraft!”

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation of boating. Founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington, the company delivers innovative electric marine propulsion that preserves the air and waterways for future generations. For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit the company’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
Brooke County, WV
Government
City
Beech Bottom, WV
City
Washington, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Brooke County, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#West Virginia University#State Of West Virginia#Pontoon#Vehicles#Justice#General Motors
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
CAMPBELL, OH
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy