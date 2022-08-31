Read full article on original website
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
WDTV
WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Boil advisory in Beckley after main water line break
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company issued a boil water advisory earlier today, September 2, 2022, for downtown Beckley after a main water line reportedly broke. Around 12 PM, Beckley Water Company posted on their Facebook to report a main water line broke and there was an immediate boil advisory for South Eisenhower Drive […]
WSAZ
Stabbing sends two men to the hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during an altercation in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place along Gap View Drive. One man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the back. They...
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Fayetteville Food Trucks
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – While the popular commodity before the pandemic, Covid-19 helped give rise to a new appreciation for food trucks. As everyone looked for spacier, safer ways to dine out, they seemed like the perfect alternative. And now they stuck around. Over on Court Street in downtown...
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
woay.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley on September 2
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint on Second Street at Thornhill Courts on Friday, September 2, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, according to the Register-Herald Newspaper. There will be an alternate location on Jefferson Street in Beckley. Roving DUI patrols...
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
wchstv.com
Residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek warned against ingesting water after spill
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette and Kanawha counties warned residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek on Thursday to not drink the water after a recent chemical spill. The Fayette County Health Department said due to concerns that an Aug. 26 crash on the...
WVNT-TV
Potential Changes To Beckley City Government
Health Insurance Navigation Programs to Benefit West …
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
alleghenymountainradio.org
The Yew School, a New Private School in Pocahontas County
The Yew School, a new private school in Pocahontas County, opened its doors in mid-August at the Yew Mountain Center near Hillsboro. Shane Groves, the Math and Science teacher, tells us about the school, which currently has 9 students in attendance, mostly in grades 6 through 8. “It’s a non-profit...
wchstv.com
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
Structure fire erupts in Coal City
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames. The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire […]
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
