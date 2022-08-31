ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Boil advisory in Beckley after main water line break

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company issued a boil water advisory earlier today, September 2, 2022, for downtown Beckley after a main water line reportedly broke. Around 12 PM, Beckley Water Company posted on their Facebook to report a main water line broke and there was an immediate boil advisory for South Eisenhower Drive […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Stabbing sends two men to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during an altercation in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place along Gap View Drive. One man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the back. They...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Fayetteville Food Trucks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – While the popular commodity before the pandemic, Covid-19 helped give rise to a new appreciation for food trucks. As everyone looked for spacier, safer ways to dine out, they seemed like the perfect alternative. And now they stuck around. Over on Court Street in downtown...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
woay.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley on September 2

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint on Second Street at Thornhill Courts on Friday, September 2, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, according to the Register-Herald Newspaper. There will be an alternate location on Jefferson Street in Beckley. Roving DUI patrols...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
CAMPBELL, OH
alleghenymountainradio.org

The Yew School, a New Private School in Pocahontas County

The Yew School, a new private school in Pocahontas County, opened its doors in mid-August at the Yew Mountain Center near Hillsboro. Shane Groves, the Math and Science teacher, tells us about the school, which currently has 9 students in attendance, mostly in grades 6 through 8. “It’s a non-profit...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
WHITTAKER, WV
WVNS

Structure fire erupts in Coal City

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames. The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire […]
COAL CITY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

