Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

By Reporter Saab Sahi
 6 days ago

Posted: 7:28 am, September 1, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zd6En_0hd6qqHk00

– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:

Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a male subject with a rifle in the area behind the school in the creek. Officers responded to the area and requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Probation Department. Members of the Atascadero Police Department conducted a sweep of the creek to locate the subject. The CHP air unit along with two drones were used to assist in this effort. Crews were unable to locate anyone in the creek area.

Local area schools were immediately placed on lockdown, including North County Christian, Atascadero Middle School, and Atascadero High School. Residents were asked to avoid the area due to road closures in an effort to find the subject. In addition, the Atascadero Farmers Market was canceled.

By 2:43 p.m., all schools were released from lockdown. After a complete search of the area concluded, all roads and surrounding areas reopened by 3:06 pm. There will be continued patrol in the area at this time.

If anyone has any information about the subject, they are encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

Update as of 2:43 p.m.:

Atascadero High School is open and all areas are clear. The subject is no longer in the area according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Update as of 2:24 p.m.:

– North County Christian and Atascadero Middle School are open for parents to pick their kids up as normal. However, Atascadero High School remains shelter in place.

Update as of 2:12 p.m:

– On Wednesday, North County Christian and Atascadero Middle School are released from lockdown, but Atascadero High School students are staff are sheltering in place.

Original report Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.:

– According to the Atascadero Police Department, two students at North County Christian witnessed a male behind the school with a rifle in the riverbed and multiple local schools have locked down in response.

Schools currently on lockdown include North County Christian, Atascadero High School and Atascadero Middle School as the police deploy their resources to sweep the riverbed.

As of 1:29 p.m., the following roads have been closed due to police activity: ATA-E005 and ATA-E006.

More updates will be added as the situation continues.

Power outage reported in Atascadero Monday

– A power outage was reported in Atascadero Monday night beginning at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Pacific Gas and Electric's (PG&E) power outage map. Approximately 1795 customers were affected. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, power had been fully restored to all customers and there are no reported...
Crews contain grass fire in North County

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation. Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off...
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
Man arrested for burglary in Atascadero

Suspect reportedly forced entry into two businesses in overnight hours. – On Saturday at approximately 2:34 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm to a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating,...
Atascadero, CA
Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Volunteers needed for Atascadero Business Walk

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hitting the streets to learn about issues facing the local business community. The chamber will conduct a business walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. The goal is to recruit 100 volunteers, grouped in teams of two, to visit 10 businesses each so that a total of 500 businesses are visited. Asking a few questions to managers and owners will allow the chamber staff to learn of any challenges and opportunities confronting businesses, plan future programs, and add or revise resources that will help businesses flourish.
Family holding vigil for Thomas R. Jodry

The family continues to seek answers about his death. – On Sept. 14, the Jodry family will hold a vigil at the Marsh Street parking structure in San Luis Obispo from 1-6 p.m. for Thomas Robert Jodry. Thomas Jodry of Atascadero was 21 years old when he fell from the...
Triple digits in the forecast for Atascadero this week

– Hot weather is in store for North County this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday will start out the week with a high of 81 degrees. Tuesday temperatures should climb to 85 degrees, Wednesday's high is 93, and by Thursday, Atascadero should see triple digits, with the possibility of temps over 106 degrees by Sunday.
Column: Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby returns Oct. 8

Annual event fundraiser to support Rotary's 'Help Us Help Others' campaign. – You saw it once before and you will see it again; the harbor at Morro Bay filled with ducks. Little yellow rubber ducks, that is. It's the Second Annual Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby fundraiser to support Rotary's "Help Us Help Others" campaign. This campaign focuses on providing grants to local non-profit organizations that are working to enhance the well-being of the community.
Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero

Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related. – This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
Crews contain structure fire in Atascadero

No injuries reported, fire controlled within 22 minutes. – Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Miramon Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the backyard and quickly moved into the structure. When crews arrived, they encountered a large amount of fire in the backyard with extension into the attic of the residence.
Update: Girl reported missing located

The SLO Police Department have found the missing juvenile. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the girl reported missing has been found and is safe. Help from community has been requested by the SLO Police Department. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the community's help...
Women convicted of assault charges including use of hot grease

Terri Dee Boyd faces maximum sentence of four years and six months of incarceration. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Oceano resident Terri Dee Boyd, 61, guilty of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor assault. The Honorable Judge Michael Duffy presided over the trial.
Templeton Performing Arts Center kicks off 20th year

–The Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Festivities will kick off with a fundraiser consisting of a gourmet dinner and movie night on Saturday, Sept. 24, with other activities planned throughout the year. Tickets are $120 per person or $200 for two and are available at the TPAC Foundation website at TempletonPACFoundation.org.
Congressman visits Atascadero Community Band concert

Final weekly community concert held at Atascadero Lake Park bandstand. – The Atascadero Community Band held its final weekly concert of the summer last night at the Centennial Bandstand in the Atascadero Lake Park. Congressman Jimmy Panetta was in the area, and contacted the band regarding visiting the concert. He was introduced to the band and audience, and he shared how with the recent redistricting, we are all now in the same district, which extends from the Central Coast all the way up to San Jose. Congressman Panetta was warmly welcomed, and was presented with a t-shirt depicting the historical Atascadero Speedway.
