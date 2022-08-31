Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

Posted: 7:28 am, September 1, 2022 by Reporter Saab Sahi

– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:

Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a male subject with a rifle in the area behind the school in the creek. Officers responded to the area and requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Probation Department. Members of the Atascadero Police Department conducted a sweep of the creek to locate the subject. The CHP air unit along with two drones were used to assist in this effort. Crews were unable to locate anyone in the creek area.

Local area schools were immediately placed on lockdown, including North County Christian, Atascadero Middle School, and Atascadero High School. Residents were asked to avoid the area due to road closures in an effort to find the subject. In addition, the Atascadero Farmers Market was canceled.

By 2:43 p.m., all schools were released from lockdown. After a complete search of the area concluded, all roads and surrounding areas reopened by 3:06 pm. There will be continued patrol in the area at this time.

If anyone has any information about the subject, they are encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

Update as of 2:43 p.m.:

Atascadero High School is open and all areas are clear. The subject is no longer in the area according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Update as of 2:24 p.m.:

– North County Christian and Atascadero Middle School are open for parents to pick their kids up as normal. However, Atascadero High School remains shelter in place.

Update as of 2:12 p.m:

– On Wednesday, North County Christian and Atascadero Middle School are released from lockdown, but Atascadero High School students are staff are sheltering in place.

Original report Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.:

– According to the Atascadero Police Department, two students at North County Christian witnessed a male behind the school with a rifle in the riverbed and multiple local schools have locked down in response.

Schools currently on lockdown include North County Christian, Atascadero High School and Atascadero Middle School as the police deploy their resources to sweep the riverbed.

As of 1:29 p.m., the following roads have been closed due to police activity: ATA-E005 and ATA-E006.

More updates will be added as the situation continues.