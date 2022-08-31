ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourdough September with Rebel Bread

By Serena Ung
In celebration of Sourdough September , Denver bakery Rebel Bread is launching a new way to experience its sourdough bread class with Camp Bread: Sourdough at Home , so more baking enthusiasts can try their hand at crafting this classic loaf. Watch the trailer .

The guided experience takes participants “from starter to finish” and is taught by Rebel Bread owner Zach Martinucci using his tried and true methods. The course is taught over a period of seven days and it’s available to purchase/download any time after September 1st.

For more information check out joincampbread.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

