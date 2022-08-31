Read full article on original website
Rainy start to the holiday weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A cold front move through from the north tonight brining in a line of thunderstorms overnight. Some spotty showers linger into tomorrow morning, with more clouds to begin the weekend. This cold front also will drop temperatures dramatically from the mid-80s to the low 70s, with about a 10 degree drop in humidity as well.
Few showers & t-storms Friday; cooler Labor Day weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover on this Friday before the long weekend. Humid and breezy conditions with highs in the 80s. It will be warmer in the upper 80s to the north with more sun, while southern sections will have more clouds and possibly a shower or sprinkle around during the day. SW winds around 10 to 25 miles per hour.
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
DHS: Two animals in Wisconsin test positive for West Nile
(WFRV) – A bird and a horse have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), a reminder to all Wisconsinites to protect themselves from mosquito bites as best as they can. The two positive results are the first reported WNV infections in the state this year. No human cases of WNV have been reported yet in 2022.
Man gets prison time for ‘drug-induced’ crime spree in Wisconsin & Minnesota
(WFRV) – It was described as a ‘drug-induced crime rampage’, one man was sentenced for his cross-state crime spree that included, among other things, trying to rob a bank, stealing guns & wallets and driving the wrong way on a bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of...
Week ahead: Some endings, some beginnings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and...
Wisconsin adds nearly 1,300 COVID cases, approaching 65k hospitalizations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,616,216 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,364 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,616,2161,614,921 (+1,297) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,492 (64.7%)3,774,448 (64.7%)
California’s last nuke plant to seek US OK for extended run
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The utility that oversees California’s last operating nuclear power plant said Thursday it was taking steps to seek federal approval for an extended lifespan, just hours after the Legislature opened a pathway to keep it running through 2030. The lopsided vote in the state...
Wisconsin CFO pleads guilty to multi-million dollar scheme, used money to buy beach condo
(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
