WHSV
Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
WHSV
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance looks forward to fall events after successful summer
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 comes to its unofficial end this weekend and for downtown Harrisonburg, it was a busy season with many events making their first comeback in years. “It’s felt really good to bring the community back together and to celebrate being in Harrisonburg and to provide...
WHSV
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the county’s Shenandoah 2045 project which aims to map out the vision for the county’s future. As the county works toward creating its 2045 comprehensive plan which will be...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
WHSV
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
WHSV
Two Valley groups join to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on campus. “We’re really excited that...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WHSV
Fall allergy season nears its peak
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall allergies are in full swing. Dr. Steven Pence, an allergist from Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia in Harrisonburg, said Labor Day weekend is typically when ragweed peaks. If the weather is dry, warm, and breezy, ragweed has a greater prevalence. If you are very...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
WHSV
‘You are worth it’: Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, nearly 92,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2020; 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. The Futuro Latino Coalition in Harrisonburg came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse, raise awareness in the Latino community and spread positivity to James Madison University.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
C-Ville Weekly
(Not) reaching out
The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
WHSV
What experts want you to remember as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ comes to an end
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From 2011 to 2020, 31% of the more than 2,000 fatal crashes that involve teen drivers happened during what AAA defines as the ‘100 Deadliest Days.’. The 100 Deadliest Days last from Memorial Day to Labor Day. So far this summer and in our viewing...
WHSV
JMU’s switch to the Sun Belt expected to boost Harrisonburg economy and tourism
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Jame’s Madison Dukes will make their Sunbelt Conference debut this weekend. The Sunbelt is comprised of some larger universities than what JMU has faced in the past. As a result, the switch is expected to bring economic benefits to Harrisonburg. “JMU’s move to the...
