Staunton, VA

WHSV

Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
ELKTON, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two Valley groups join to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on campus. “We’re really excited that...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Susan Richardson
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams

By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Fall allergy season nears its peak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall allergies are in full swing. Dr. Steven Pence, an allergist from Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia in Harrisonburg, said Labor Day weekend is typically when ragweed peaks. If the weather is dry, warm, and breezy, ragweed has a greater prevalence. If you are very...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

‘You are worth it’: Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, nearly 92,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2020; 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. The Futuro Latino Coalition in Harrisonburg came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse, raise awareness in the Latino community and spread positivity to James Madison University.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Not) reaching out

The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

