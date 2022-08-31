Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Austin Chronicle
Next at AUS: South Terminal Suit
After its early summer of public relations turbulence, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw less chaos in recent weeks, not counting the fire alarm that forced evacuation of the entire Barbara Jordan Terminal at 7:30am on Aug. 10. (There was no fire, just a water line break outside the terminal that led to a false alarm.) That's despite the fact that on Aug. 1, Lonestar Airport Holdings – which operates the airport's South Terminal – filed a scorching, if not entirely airworthy, lawsuit seeking a halt to AUS's attempt to condemn that agreement under Texas eminent domain law, which is apparently not that far-fetched.
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
KVUE
Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
Things to do in the Austin area this Labor Day weekend: Tailgating, tattoos and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From Texas tailgating to a tattoo invitational, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of the...
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Austin City Council set to postpone decision on license plate readers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to postpone an item on the agenda from its meeting Thursday that has sparked debate for and against a proposed plan. The council pulled Item 90, which ordered the city manager to produce funding to reinstate the license plate reader program at the Austin Police Department and include it in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
These airlines and airports have the most flight delays and cancellations
Using data from the Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), KXAN took a look at which airports and airlines have seen the most delayed and cancelled flights this year.
Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
dallasexpress.com
‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September
Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
Austin recovers from a scorching summer & Lebowski's Grill keeps the burgers coming
Lebowski's Grill owner Helen Alger prepares a burger. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) If you don’t already know that Lebowski’s Grill operates inside Highland Lanes on Burnet Road, you might miss the sign for the burger joint posted at the corner of the long-time North Austin bowling alley. Even...
North Austin mercado restaurant Los Chilakillers offers 'explosion of flavors'
Los Chilakillers is the third restaurant owned by Mina Ibanez, who also developed all of the original recipes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) In 2018, Mina Ibanez lost everything in her second restaurant in Cedar Park to her business partner. Ten years before that, she lost ownership of her first, in Georgetown, to her ex-husband.
