Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

Next at AUS: South Terminal Suit

After its early summer of public relations turbulence, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw less chaos in recent weeks, not counting the fire alarm that forced evacuation of the entire Barbara Jordan Terminal at 7:30am on Aug. 10. (There was no fire, just a water line break outside the terminal that led to a false alarm.) That's despite the fact that on Aug. 1, Lonestar Airport Holdings – which operates the airport's South Terminal – filed a scorching, if not entirely airworthy, lawsuit seeking a halt to AUS's attempt to condemn that agreement under Texas eminent domain law, which is apparently not that far-fetched.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council set to postpone decision on license plate readers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to postpone an item on the agenda from its meeting Thursday that has sparked debate for and against a proposed plan. The council pulled Item 90, which ordered the city manager to produce funding to reinstate the license plate reader program at the Austin Police Department and include it in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September

Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
SAN MARCOS, TX
