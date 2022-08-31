After its early summer of public relations turbulence, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw less chaos in recent weeks, not counting the fire alarm that forced evacuation of the entire Barbara Jordan Terminal at 7:30am on Aug. 10. (There was no fire, just a water line break outside the terminal that led to a false alarm.) That's despite the fact that on Aug. 1, Lonestar Airport Holdings – which operates the airport's South Terminal – filed a scorching, if not entirely airworthy, lawsuit seeking a halt to AUS's attempt to condemn that agreement under Texas eminent domain law, which is apparently not that far-fetched.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO