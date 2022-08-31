Read full article on original website
Prep Football: Princeton’s aerial assault overwhelms Beavers
Bluefield – In a battle of speed, it was refinement and precision that won the day. Princeton wide receiver Dominick Collins had a career night Friday, running through the Bluefield secondary and hauling in nine catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers dispatched their Mercer County rivals 28-7 at Mitchell Stadium.
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from September 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell,...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Oak Leaf Festival activities announced
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The 23rd Annual Oak Leaf Festival returns this week. This year there will be multiple car shows along with motorcycles, live music, a parade, fireworks, and a chili cookoff. The director of the event, Saundie Smith said it’s a great way for people to spend their weekend. “You know I just […]
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County
RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday. According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert. According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting...
Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley on September 2
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint on Second Street at Thornhill Courts on Friday, September 2, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, according to the Register-Herald Newspaper. There will be an alternate location on Jefferson Street in Beckley. Roving DUI patrols...
West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
Structure fire erupts in Coal City
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames. The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire […]
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
Marquee Cinemas to offer $3 movies this weekend for National Cinema Day
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Marquee Cinemas – Beckley Galleria announced Monday that it would be offering $3 movies this weekend in celebration of National Cinema Day. The recently established celebration will affect cinemas across the nation, as movie-lovers prepare to take advantage of the exciting offer of “every movie; every showtime; every format; $3.00.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for several Robert C Byrd addresses, other Raleigh County locations
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued Wednesday by the Beckley Water Company for several addresses along Robert C Byrd Drive, as well as many other Raleigh County locations, was lifted Thursday. The advisory was issued earlier in the week due to a broken main...
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
