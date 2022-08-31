SARASOTA - The Haven is delivering newscasts and its clients are the stars!. “As I started to think of how to do newsletters, I thought well instead of reading the newsletter I feel like people now would want to watch the newsletter and I came up with the idea of the news cast and not only does it make communicating our events around campus much easier, it’s also an opportunity for these guys to do something that they are so proud of," said Director of Development at The Haven, Hallie Peilet.

