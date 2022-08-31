Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Premier League
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
The story of the Premier League's record-breaking transfer window as the Big Six go big and middleweights aim high
Premier League spending passed the £2bn mark on Deadline Day as clubs up and down the division raced to make last-minute additions to their squads. Here, Sky Sports reflects on an extraordinary, record-breaking transfer window, including the standout stories and the signings expected to make the biggest impact. The...
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Premier League betting: Back Harrison Reed shots at 13/2 and 40/1 weekend acca - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows is investing in Fulham to pepper Tottenham with plenty of shots and has a 40/1 accumulator to ponder. We are back in business thanks to Harvey Elliott's beautiful, beautiful left peg. The 3/1 on him to score against Bournemouth was a double stakes play so we managed to land six points of profit there to take us back into the black.
Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured
Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup, prompting a "proud and happy" response from manager Sarina Wiegman. Returning to action just over a month...
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
David Moyes: West Ham manager brands late disallowed goal at Chelsea as a ridiculously bad call
West Ham manager David Moyes branded the decision to disallow a late goal for his side at Chelsea as 'a ridiculously bad decision' following their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Moments after Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead, Maxwel Cornet struck what he thought to be an equaliser after...
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
AFC Dunstable defender Alasan Ann on how he helped to save Hertford Town's Potchu Mendes Calucane's life
Non-League player Alasan Ann has relived the moment he helped save an opponent's life by administering CPR and using a defibrillator last weekend - and has called the moment "a wake-up call" for all clubs. The AFC Dunstable defender - who works full-time as a senior physiotherapist at Watford General...
Premier League hits and misses: Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell stake claims for World Cup spots with England but VAR dominates
The introduction of VAR has unsurprisingly failed to remove all questionable incidents from the game, but this was a weekend where the technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?
Erling Haaland could be greatest-ever Premier League player, says Jamie Carragher
Signing-of-the-summer Erling Haaland has the attributes to be the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen, says Jamie Carragher. Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City, becoming the first player in the Premier League era to score nine times in his first five matches, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest raising the prospect of an ominous end-of-season goals tally.
Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m
Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich go top of the Championship
Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins. Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent - his fifth of the season - and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades' trip to Hull on Sunday.
