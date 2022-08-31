Read full article on original website
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd and Country Club Road Monday evening around 7:27 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived they found a male victim, identified...
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop. On Monday around 5 p.m., deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Toyota Tundra pick-up, with California plates, for a traffic violation on I-80 EB near mile marker 409.
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha. Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75. It was the...
Ralston Police Department warns of vehicle break-ins
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has seen several reports of thefts recently. According to Ralston Police, vehicle break-ins have been occurring in driveways, streets in front of homes and apartment complex parking lots. Ralston Police says thefts can be reduced if people followed a few tips:. Lock...
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
Tuesday Sept. 6 COVID-19 update: No pediatric patients in Omaha-metro hospitals
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rash of car thefts, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the metro, seems to be slowing. This is after a TikTok challenge spawned a nation full of car thieves. Normally Omaha Police see around 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen here per month. In July,...
Offutt Air Force Base 55th Wing to retire jet, welcome another
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 55th Wing with Offutt Air Force Base is retiring one jet and welcoming another. According to the 55th Wing, during a ceremony at Lincoln Airport Hangar 956 this Wednesday, a WC-135C jet with the tail number 2667 will be officially retired. Also during the ceremony,...
Pottawattamie County to run ski area, expand nature area
Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha.
Omaha area families take part in Rally for Life 5K to remember loved ones
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people enjoyed the fresh air at Werner Park for this year’s Rally for Life 5K walk and run. It stresses the importance of organ donation. According to ‘Live on Nebraska,’ 100,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a transplant. Becky Vanwinkle...
Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November
Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. An Iowa Western student learned an expensive lesson about job scams. The idea behind phasing in the minimum wage increases is to allow businesses time to adjust.
UNMC doctor answers questions about who, when to get updated COVID-19 booster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available and there are many questions surrounding the better shot formulated to better protect against variants of the virus. The updated booster will fight against the BA.5 variant, the variant that is currently spreading across the globe. Moderna’s updated booster is...
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Staff at an Omaha shelter clear out the nearby homeless camps. They say it's for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November. One...
