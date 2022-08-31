ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking Action: Ford recalls thousands of cars over rear view camera problems

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

DETRIOT, Mi. (WRIC) — Ford is recalling over 270,000 cars and trucks due to issues with the rear view window camera lens.

The recall includes F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks, as well for the Lincoln Continental for model years 2017 through 2020.

According to Ford, the anti-reflective lens on these cars can break down and cause a cloudy image in the rear view camera.

If you own any of the affected models and are experiencing this issue, the Ford company states that a Ford dealer will replace the camera for free.

