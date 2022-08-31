Taking Action: Ford recalls thousands of cars over rear view camera problems
DETRIOT, Mi. (WRIC) — Ford is recalling over 270,000 cars and trucks due to issues with the rear view window camera lens.
The recall includes F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks, as well for the Lincoln Continental for model years 2017 through 2020.‘Richmond Connects’ transportation survey closes Thursday
According to Ford, the anti-reflective lens on these cars can break down and cause a cloudy image in the rear view camera.
If you own any of the affected models and are experiencing this issue, the Ford company states that a Ford dealer will replace the camera for free.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0