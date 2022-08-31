Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Under the Lights Week 3: Preview of tonight’s games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s can we expect in tonight’s high school football battles? Nick Proto takes a look.
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 3
Check out the scores from around the CSRA on this third week of FFN 2022.
wfxg.com
North Augusta Yellowjackets secure first win of season against Lakeside Panthers
(NORTH AUGUSTA, SC) - w EEK 3 OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL is in the books. This week, the north augusta yellowjackets defeated the lakeside panthers, 28-21. THE LAKESIDE PANTHERS TRAVELED TO NORTH AUGUSTA TO TAKE ON THE YELLOWJACKETS. AS THE MIDDLE OF THE SEASON QUICKLY APPROACHES, NORTH AUGUSTA RETURNED HOME EAGER FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AND THAT'S JUST WHAT THEY GOT.
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
Grovetown, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thomson High School football team will have a game with Grovetown High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WRDW-TV
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta
[FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!
23-Year-Old Justin Key Killed In A Dirt Bike Accident In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office into a dirt bike crash that left one person dead. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road just [..]
POLL: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the CSRA
One thing about the CSRA, we are PASSIONATE about our barbecue.
wfxg.com
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man
Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe
Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
WRDW-TV
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
WRDW-TV
Former Augusta district attorney comes under scrutiny
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this. Full document:. The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
WRDW-TV
AU students create silent but powerful message on murders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the FBI’s national data on crime statistics, Augusta ranked 32 in the nation for murder rate per capita. The latest local data from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows July was the worst month for shootings and homicides in the last five years.
wfxg.com
Augusta woman sentenced for concealing mother's remains in the backyard of her home
(AUGUSTA, GA) - An Augusta woman, convicted of concealing her mother's death, knows her legal fate. Melissa Lockhart was sentenced to ten years, with three years to serve. Lockhart was arrested on June 3rd 2021, after deputies found her mother's remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of her Tobacco Road home.
