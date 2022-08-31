ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

North Augusta Yellowjackets secure first win of season against Lakeside Panthers

(NORTH AUGUSTA, SC) - w EEK 3 OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL is in the books. This week, the north augusta yellowjackets defeated the lakeside panthers, 28-21. THE LAKESIDE PANTHERS TRAVELED TO NORTH AUGUSTA TO TAKE ON THE YELLOWJACKETS. AS THE MIDDLE OF THE SEASON QUICKLY APPROACHES, NORTH AUGUSTA RETURNED HOME EAGER FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AND THAT'S JUST WHAT THEY GOT.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
AUGUSTA, GA
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe

Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Augusta district attorney comes under scrutiny

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this. Full document:. The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU students create silent but powerful message on murders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the FBI’s national data on crime statistics, Augusta ranked 32 in the nation for murder rate per capita. The latest local data from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows July was the worst month for shootings and homicides in the last five years.
AUGUSTA, GA
