Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Pittsfield police arrest man for ghost gun, driving violations
Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
Springfield man guilty in connection with assault and battery
A Springfield man was found guilty based on evidence of domestic violence on Monday.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Man From Troy, Woman From Schodack Accused Of Stealing $1,200 Worth Of Items From Lowe's
A man and woman from the region are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store. Hugo Cabrera, age 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, age 42, of Schodack, were arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on a warrant for felony grand larceny. State...
Man charged with arson of Walgreens on Sumner Ave in Springfield
A Springfield man is being charged with arson after a fire caused damage to pharmacy medication at Walgreens on Monday.
Remains found in Lee presumed to be missing New York teacher
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
An Ongoing Problem Leads To Another Guilty Verdict In MA
Recently, reports regarding domestic violence have substantially increased as the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is taking notice and immediate action is being implemented in this matter. The most recent incident occurred in North Adams as a 45-year-old Springfield man was found guilty of committing assault and battery on an unidentified family member.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Springfield man charged with home invasion
A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.
Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground
WASHINGTON, Mass. — A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police. He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant West Springfield apartment. West Springfield Police said Mathew Broden allegedly broke into a unit at the 17 Highland Avenue apartment complex. They added that he was wanted with five active Massachusetts trial court warrants and was considered a sex offender in violation.
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
