Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland-based KeyBank says hackers stole personal data including Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of an unspecified number of its home mortgage customers. It says the data was lost in the breach of a Georgia insurance services company and compromised the data of its corporate clients. The Georgia company, Overby-Seawall, did not return phone messages or respond to emails sent to executives seeking comment. A letter sent to an affected KeyBank customer said the data was stolen July 5. KeyBank operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party didn't win in the November elections. But Kelly's message to voters at large is focusing on economic issues as Democrats try to figure out the best strategy in her race against Republican Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general. Kelly still has to win over some independents and moderate Republicans in solidly red Kansas, and while abortion access can attract centrist voters and drive turnout, the economy remains a big concern for them.
Thousands flee, several hurt as wildfire scorches California
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as a wind-whipped wildfire rages near rural communities. Authorities say the Mill Fire that began Friday afternoon has injured at least two people and burned an unknown number of homes in the area of Weed, an hour’s drive from the Oregon state line. It’s one of three large fires that forced large-scale evacuations in recent days as California swelters under a heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day. People trying to cool down are threatening to strain California’s electrical grid. Hoping to avoid blackouts, the state has issued a call for energy conservation for Saturday afternoon and evening.
Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas
A fight is brewing in Tennessee over a legendary civil rights and labor organizing center whose alumni and supporters include Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt. The original Highlander Folk School was shut down and sold off in the 1960s as white Tennessee politicians tried to stop the civil rights movement. One of the few buildings left is the Highlander library. Preservationists restored the building and want it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the Highlander Research and Education Center never stopped working from a new location. These social justice activists want the building returned so they can tell its story.
