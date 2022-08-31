She-Hulk actually featured a sly nod to Spider-Man: No Way Home in episode 3. This week's outing saw yet another cameo from Wong. (He also mentioned that pesky memory spell again!) When asked about his time with Abomination, the Sorcerer Supreme said he needed the green guy for his mystic training. However, Jennifer Walters wanted to know what they could do now. Wong proposed sending Emil Blonsky to the Mirror Dimension as a quick get out of a jam card. But, the lawyer was not amused. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both presented the realm in all of its terror. Doctor Strange managed to get out and Wanda Maximoff also slithered away unscathed. But, it feels like an especially harsh punishment for Abomination. Especially, if Wong actively recruited him out of the DODC SuperMax prison that She-Hulk found him in. Marvel's Phase 4 has been criticized by some for being too disparate, but the threads are coming together now.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO