digitalspy.com
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
Wonder Man series will bring back the MCU’s weirdest villain
Variety reports that Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again for the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has yet...
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Just Found a Pixar Easter Egg in Avengers: Infinity War
Some Marvel fans have noticed a Pixar Easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War. At the end of the movie, viewers got to check in with Nick Fury as the carnage from The Snap is wrecking cities around the world. He manages to place a last-ditch pager message to Captain Marvel. But, what fans didn't notice was that helicopter going down in the background actually syncs up perfectly to Frozone's iconic scene in The Incredibles. While Samuel L. Jackson's other character is wondering, "Where is my super suit?!?!," a helicopter is going down in the background the exact same pattern and timing. It's super striking to see spliced together and fans on social media had a hoot recognizing the reference. Check it out for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Begins Filming Soon
The Daywalker is returning. Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot will soon begin filming, with the latest reports suggesting it will begin rolling cameras within the next month. A new production listing on the KFTV (via Cosmic Circus) website says the Mahershala Ali-starring slasher is set to begin filming on October 5th, lasting just a couple of months before wrapping on January 28, 2023.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole
A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Thunderbolts Set Off on Their First Official Mission (Exclusive)
Marvel's Thunderbolts are making a comeback in the comics and on the big screen. Writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse are reuniting for a new volume of Thunderbolts, introducing a new lineup for the franchise along with a new mission statement. Thunderbolts spins out of the Daredevil event Devil's Reign, which saw New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk sanctioning a supervillain Thunderbolts team. With Fisk believed dead and Luke Cage the city's new mayor, the Thunderbolts can go back to being a heroic team once again. Marvel Studios also announced a Thunderbolts movie at San Diego Comic-Con, slated for a 2024 release.
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Best Avengers members of all time
Here are our picks for the 15 best Avengers members from Marvel comic books
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
What's the difference between Marvel and DC?
Everything you need to know about Marvel and DC, the two biggest American publishers of superhero comics
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Has a Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg
She-Hulk actually featured a sly nod to Spider-Man: No Way Home in episode 3. This week's outing saw yet another cameo from Wong. (He also mentioned that pesky memory spell again!) When asked about his time with Abomination, the Sorcerer Supreme said he needed the green guy for his mystic training. However, Jennifer Walters wanted to know what they could do now. Wong proposed sending Emil Blonsky to the Mirror Dimension as a quick get out of a jam card. But, the lawyer was not amused. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both presented the realm in all of its terror. Doctor Strange managed to get out and Wanda Maximoff also slithered away unscathed. But, it feels like an especially harsh punishment for Abomination. Especially, if Wong actively recruited him out of the DODC SuperMax prison that She-Hulk found him in. Marvel's Phase 4 has been criticized by some for being too disparate, but the threads are coming together now.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Will Make or Break Marvel Studios
These days, you don't have to go too far to find someone talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. You open up Twitter and see one tweet on its way to being viral over the fan-casting of an actor you hoped to never see step foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You jump over to Instagram, only to see a fan rendering of what Seth Rogen could look like as The Thing, quickly filing it away right beside the Danny Devito-as-Wolverine pieces. Yet, there's still a hope and wonder bubbling inside of you as you think of what could become of the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Hope and wonder, that is, until the dread starts creeping in.
ComicBook
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
