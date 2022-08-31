Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Football World Is Mesmerized By Terrible Iowa-South Dakota State Game
Iowa and South Dakota State are currently locked in one of the ugliest college football games in recent memory. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes lead the Jackrabbits with a measly 5-3 score. They're been zero total touchdowns and neither team has more than 100 total yards of offense....
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Bo Nix Today
Oregon fans are getting a first-hand view of the Bo Nix experiment this Saturday afternoon, and that's not necessarily a good thing. The Ducks offense is having some success against the Georgia defense, but Nix has thrown two costly interceptions in less than two full quarters of play. The first...
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear
Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night
Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six. The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson. The senior DB...
Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech
History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal
Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
Oregon Makes Official Decision On Quarterback Bo Nix: Fans React
The Bo Nix experiment was on full display in Atlanta this Saturday afternoon, and not in a good way. Nix threw two interceptions and had just 173 yards passing 37 rushing in a 49-3 blowout loss to No. 3 Georgia today. Despite the horrific loss and performance, Dan Lanning and...
College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment
One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
