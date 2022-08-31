ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Bo Nix Today

Oregon fans are getting a first-hand view of the Bo Nix experiment this Saturday afternoon, and that's not necessarily a good thing. The Ducks offense is having some success against the Georgia defense, but Nix has thrown two costly interceptions in less than two full quarters of play. The first...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night

Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six. The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson. The senior DB...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech

History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
NORFOLK, VA
The Spun

College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal

Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment

One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
NFL
