Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Stats Proving Broncos' Russell Wilson is Safest QB Investment Ever
The Denver Broncos knew what they were doing in rolling out the Brinks truck for Russell Wilson.
SFGate
Undrafted Tony Adams sticks with Jets after impressive camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tony Adams' game film at Illinois impressed the Jets enough to spark real interest. The safety's pre-draft interview with New York's coaches sealed the deal. While getting a feel for Adams during a video call, safeties coach Marquand Manuel asked him what he wanted...
NFL・
Watch: UNC survives against Appalachian State, Mack Brown dances
College football is back. And with it comes the return of the Mack Brown victory dance. Brown and the North Carolina Tarheels escaped with a 63-61 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the young season. Afterward, Brown did his infamous jig in the locker room,...
SFGate
No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
UGA_McConkey 9 run (Podlesny kick), 6:15. UGA_S.Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick), 14:55. UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), 8:25. UGA_McConkey 4 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :21. Third Quarter. UGA_Milton 12 run (Podlesny kick), 12:17. UGA_Mitchell 18 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 5:20. Fourth Quarter. UGA_Milton 18 pass from Beck (Podlesny...
SFGate
No. 16 Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
COOK_FG Moghaddam 29, 8:54. MIA_Th.Franklin 4 run (Borregales kick), 7:00. MIA_Parrish 5 run (Borregales kick), :36. MIA_Parrish 6 run (Borregales kick), 12:06. MIA_Frierson 31 interception return (Borregales kick), 11:50. COOK_Byrd 34 pass from J.Jones (Moghaddam kick), 6:34. MIA_Restrepo 16 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 4:19. MIA_Parrish 5 run (Borregales...
Column: The sky is not falling on Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks
Nobody is going to sit here and tell you that the last few hours of your life were enjoyable. I’m not here to claim that I’m as confident in Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks now at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening as I was a 12:29 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. After waiting for a long offseason that was ripe with acquisitions, change, and tragedy to finally come to an end, you’d have to be outside of your mind to project that it was at all enjoyable to watch the Ducks get trounced by the Georgia Bulldogs, 49-3. Nobody is saying...
SFGate
No. 21 Mississippi 28, Troy 10
MISS_Mingo 2 run (Cruz kick), 11:51. MISS_Judkins 2 run (Cruz kick), 6:38. MISS_M.Heath 12 pass from Dart (Cruz kick), 10:42. TROY_R.Johnson 3 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 7:17. A_60,533. ___. TROY MISS. First downs 20 24. Total Net Yards 346 433. Rushes-yards 33-60 44-266 Passing 286 167. Punt Returns 0-0...
SFGate
No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35, 3OT
HOU_Dell 11 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 14:02. UTSA_Cephus 51 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 12:20. UTSA_Harris 38 run (Sackett kick), 6:30. UTSA_Clark 15 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 4:12. Fourth Quarter. HOU_Dell 10 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 14:54. HOU_Manjack 20 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 12:19. HOU_FG Baxa...
SFGate
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
NEB_Grant 19 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:46. UND_Zavalney 1 pass from T.Schuster (Stevens kick), :13. NEB_N.Boerkircher 19 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:12. NEB_FG Bleekrode 46, 8:36. UND_FG Stevens 23, 5:52. UND_Hoosman 5 run (Stevens kick), 4:22. NEB_Grant 46 run (Bleekrode kick), 2:30. Fourth Quarter. NEB_Allen 14 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:35.
