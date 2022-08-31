ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Nebraska Is Struggling Against An FCS Team

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Northwestern in its season opener, Nebraska was supposed to come out this Saturday firing on all cylinders. Well, that hasn't been the case. Nebraska and North Dakota are tied at halftime. It has been a disappointing showing for Scott Frost's squad, make no mistake...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Made Embarrassing Special Teams Mistake Today

Nebraska's special teams gaffes continue. On Saturday, the Cornhuskers found a way to turn a great play into a bad one; getting through and tipping a North Dakota punt, but allowing a Fighting Hawks player to wrestle it out of their possession to keep the ball. The embarrassing play got...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball welcomes Ole Miss ahead of potential challenge

Resilient muscle. That’s what Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik believed was strengthened following a close three-match sweep over Pepperdine. Although Nebraska swept the Waves, doing so was no easy feat. The Huskers won the first set in a nail-biting 26-24 shootout, then took the second with some distance 25-19, and narrowly closed it out 25-22 in the third, staving off a late comeback attempt by the Waves.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead

Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Week 2 Highlights

OMAHA, Neb. — Week 2 of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Elkhorn South held off Millard South, 31-28, to beat the Patriots for the first time in program history and improve to 2-0. More highlights from...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Denver

Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser

Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
BOULDER, CO
klin.com

Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
LINCOLN, NE
