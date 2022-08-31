Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Is Struggling Against An FCS Team
After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Northwestern in its season opener, Nebraska was supposed to come out this Saturday firing on all cylinders. Well, that hasn't been the case. Nebraska and North Dakota are tied at halftime. It has been a disappointing showing for Scott Frost's squad, make no mistake...
Look: Nebraska Made Embarrassing Special Teams Mistake Today
Nebraska's special teams gaffes continue. On Saturday, the Cornhuskers found a way to turn a great play into a bad one; getting through and tipping a North Dakota punt, but allowing a Fighting Hawks player to wrestle it out of their possession to keep the ball. The embarrassing play got...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost obliterated on social media as Nebraska struggles in first half vs. North Dakota
It was a surprise for many that Nebraska brought Scott Frost back for another year. And his start to the 2022 season hasn’t inspired any new confidence in the former Cornhuskers quarterback. A week ago, Nebraska lost its opener at Northwestern, 31-28. Frost was criticized for some of his...
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husker Hour: Football Concerns, Volleyball Dominance
Nebraska’s mainstream fall programs began their seasons in very different ways
Daily Nebraskan
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball welcomes Ole Miss ahead of potential challenge
Resilient muscle. That’s what Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik believed was strengthened following a close three-match sweep over Pepperdine. Although Nebraska swept the Waves, doing so was no easy feat. The Huskers won the first set in a nail-biting 26-24 shootout, then took the second with some distance 25-19, and narrowly closed it out 25-22 in the third, staving off a late comeback attempt by the Waves.
York News-Times
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
RELATED PEOPLE
Scott Frost Says Huskers’ ‘Confidence Is There’
Coach sees motivated Nebraska football team as home opener nears
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 2 Highlights
OMAHA, Neb. — Week 2 of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Elkhorn South held off Millard South, 31-28, to beat the Patriots for the first time in program history and improve to 2-0. More highlights from...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt
It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
klkntv.com
47 years later, Lincoln East’s first championship football team gets its medals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For years, the Nebraska high school football championship games were determined by the writers at local newspapers rather than an organized playoff structure. That all changed in 1975, and that fall, the Lincoln East football team became the first Class A team to win a...
North Platte Telegraph
Saturday kickoff times mean either a good Friday night in the bars or for Lincoln hotels
If you’re running a bar in downtown Lincoln on the Friday before a Nebraska football game, you want to see the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. If you’re in the hotel business, you want to see that kickoff time at 11 a.m. That’s how local business owners consider Husker...
norfolkneradio.com
Top-ranked Gretna blanks No. 6 Norfolk
Top-ranked Gretna defeated No. 6 Norfolk on Thursday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. LP- Jessica Schmidt 7 IP, 10 Hits, 3 Runs, 1 ER, 5 Ks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
News 12
87-year-old Nebraska man has made 1.5 million free throws in his lifetime
A man from Nebraska has achieved 1.5 million free throws in his lifetime. Gene Malleck, 87, kept track of every throw he made at the Mccook YMCA since he first began the hobby in 1999. "If I don't come here, there's something missing in my day. It’s really an important...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
73K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 9