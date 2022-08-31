Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers
The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.
Phil Mickelson Makes His Thoughts On Playing 2023 Masters Very Clear
On Thursday, players who joined the LIV Golf series officially had their PGA Tour cards revoked for the upcoming 2022-23 season — even former lifetime member Phil Mickelson. While these players will be unable to participate in any PGA Tour events, there's still a chance they'll be allowed to participate in independent majors.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Reacts To His Big Night
On Wednesday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in nearly 25 years. Not only did the legendary driver go back to his roots, he also notched a solid third-place finish in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Hinting At Major Decision Soon
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch doesn't have a contract for next season, which has been a major talking point over the past few weeks. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is leaving NASCAR at the end of the season. That means Joe Gibbs Racing must find a replacement or Busch could be left without a seat next year.
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul
Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Interview
Dale Earnhardt Jr. left the sports world in awe on Thursday night, finishing in third place in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Last night's event was the first time Earnhardt competed in a late model stock car race since 1997. Unsurprisingly, Earnhardt received an awesome...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Look: Newest Member Of College GameDay's Outfit Went Viral Today
On Saturday morning, Jess Sims made her debut on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Ohio State's showdown against Notre Dame. Sims burst onto the scene after she joined Peloton in 2018. She teaches running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes. She killed her debut this morning, but fans were caught...
Football Fans React To Lee Corso's Performance Today
Despite his advanced age, longtime college football analyst Lee Corso remains a vital piece of ESPN's College GameDay. While he's a beloved member of the crew, some fans think it's time for Corso to hang it up. Others, however, believe Corso's ability to go through the pregame show is something to be revered.
North Carolina Fans Are Already Furious With Gene Chizik
Gene Chizik and the North Carolina defense have had absolutely zero answer for the App State offense during the first half of Saturday's game. Chizik was hired by the Tar Heels earlier this year in hopes of reviving a defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2021. And now just two games into the 2022 season, UNC football fans are already turning on the former National Champion.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Moving News
The Chicago Bears' expected move to Arlington Heights is "basically a for sure" deal. According to Chicago insider Brendan Sugrue, multiple construction companies have put in bids to lead the upcoming stadium construction project. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I’m going to miss Soldier...
Bowling Green-UCLA Make Embarrassing Rose Bowl History
It appears not everybody was chomping at the bit to see their school open the college football season. According to the LA Times' Ben Bolch, UCLA's Week 1 game vs. Bowling Green drew a record-low crowd at the Rose Bowl; with just 27,143 in attendance. Fans reacted to the dismal...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Fight News
Week 1 isn't here just yet, but Tom Brady is already dealing with some pressure. According to a report from the New York Post, Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen isn't on great terms at the moment. Gisele reportedly isn't happy that Brady came out of retirement roughly a month after...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
Look: Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear
Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure. "He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."
