ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News & Review

Best of Chico 2022: Ed Picks – “Best bites”

For at least two decades, my greatest Chico food craving has been the al pastor from Crazy Taco, the walk-up taqueria connected to Duke’s Bottle Shop. During times of peak fiending, I’d measure my amount of pork ingested—sitting on the curb outside the liquor store—in pounds per month.
CHICO, CA
loghome.com

This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten

Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
OROVILLE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Jeff Rodrigs in Paradise

Paradise means something different to each of us. For Jeff Rodrigs who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, his hometown of Capitola is Paradise. On a typical morning, Jeff is off to Mr. Toots Coffeehouse, one of several cafes he visits in Capitola Village. Jeff happily grabs the opportunity to meet and greet people.
CAPITOLA, CA
theorion.com

Chico tunnels lore rooted in history

The yellow-summery-sorority house, Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD), has a tunnel underneath it that was used not only during the prohibition, but has been used to smuggle cocaine through Madison Bear Garden’s own underground tunnel — so the rumor goes. The tale of the tunnels is spoken about in...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Chico, CA
Entertainment
City
Chico, CA
mynspr.org

Chico cooling center | Vaccine bill pulled | Legislative session ends

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 2. There will not be an edition of Headlines on Labor Day. It will return Tuesday. Cooling center in Chico increases its available space. Chico's cooling center moved this week in order to accommodate more people. The...
CHICO, CA
News & Review

Best of Chico 2022: Goods & Services

See Best Feed Store/Farm Supply. THIRD Place: Tractor Supply Co. Eighth & Main is huge! Across two buildings, it spans 29,000 square feet, housing vendors selling everything from antiques and collectibles to vintage clothing and vinyl records. SECOND Place: Little Red Hen. 215 Main St., 894-1311. THIRD Place: Country Squyres...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Art#Old Europe
actionnewsnow.com

Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
CORNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Greece
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman sentenced 15 years to life in prison in DUI death

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - On Friday, Aug. 26, a chico woman was sentenced for second-degree murder involving a high-speed drunken collision with another motorist on Highway 70 last year, said Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey. On Feb. 4, 2021, at approximately 11: 25 p.m., Nichole Schalles, 36, was traveling...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening.  He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.  Bondley is 5 […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Teen arrested in Chico shooting that injured 5

CHICO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting five people early Saturday morning at a party on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, the Chico Police Department announced early Saturday night. According to police, detectives and patrol officers viewed video captured at the time of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Subject found dead in public right of way

CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night

PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy