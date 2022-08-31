Read full article on original website
Related
News & Review
Best of Chico 2022: Ed Picks – “Best bites”
For at least two decades, my greatest Chico food craving has been the al pastor from Crazy Taco, the walk-up taqueria connected to Duke’s Bottle Shop. During times of peak fiending, I’d measure my amount of pork ingested—sitting on the curb outside the liquor store—in pounds per month.
loghome.com
This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten
Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Jeff Rodrigs in Paradise
Paradise means something different to each of us. For Jeff Rodrigs who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, his hometown of Capitola is Paradise. On a typical morning, Jeff is off to Mr. Toots Coffeehouse, one of several cafes he visits in Capitola Village. Jeff happily grabs the opportunity to meet and greet people.
theorion.com
Chico tunnels lore rooted in history
The yellow-summery-sorority house, Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD), has a tunnel underneath it that was used not only during the prohibition, but has been used to smuggle cocaine through Madison Bear Garden’s own underground tunnel — so the rumor goes. The tale of the tunnels is spoken about in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynspr.org
Chico cooling center | Vaccine bill pulled | Legislative session ends
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 2. There will not be an edition of Headlines on Labor Day. It will return Tuesday. Cooling center in Chico increases its available space. Chico's cooling center moved this week in order to accommodate more people. The...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
News & Review
Best of Chico 2022: Goods & Services
See Best Feed Store/Farm Supply. THIRD Place: Tractor Supply Co. Eighth & Main is huge! Across two buildings, it spans 29,000 square feet, housing vendors selling everything from antiques and collectibles to vintage clothing and vinyl records. SECOND Place: Little Red Hen. 215 Main St., 894-1311. THIRD Place: Country Squyres...
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chicotaxpayers.com
Next week staff will appropriate another $100,000 from transportation funds for the bike trail; in other news, I AM NOT suing the city of Chico
Well, I didn’t know if I was allowed to talk about this particular matter, until I saw next week’s council agenda. Under “closed session agenda” there at the top, Item 2.6:. CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – PENDING LITIGATION: Pursuant to Cal. Gov. Code Sec. 54956.9(a): BCSC:...
actionnewsnow.com
Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
krcrtv.com
Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman sentenced 15 years to life in prison in DUI death
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - On Friday, Aug. 26, a chico woman was sentenced for second-degree murder involving a high-speed drunken collision with another motorist on Highway 70 last year, said Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey. On Feb. 4, 2021, at approximately 11: 25 p.m., Nichole Schalles, 36, was traveling...
Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening. He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Bondley is 5 […]
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
Paradise Post
Teen arrested in Chico shooting that injured 5
CHICO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting five people early Saturday morning at a party on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, the Chico Police Department announced early Saturday night. According to police, detectives and patrol officers viewed video captured at the time of...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department says one suspect is in custody. The suspect is a juvenile so their identity will not be released at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Three of the five gunshot victims have been treated and released from...
Human remains found by Yuba County Search and Rescue near Oregon Creek
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's officials are in the process of identifying remains discovered by hikers near Oregon Creek Sunday. According to a news release, search and rescue crews spent two days scoping Oregon Creek and searching cliffs off Pike City Road. The terrain temporarily halted the...
actionnewsnow.com
Subject found dead in public right of way
CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0