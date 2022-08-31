Read full article on original website
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
California man dies after presumably snorkeling in Hawaii
He was found drifting 100 yards away from shore.
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures
California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
Temperatures up to 105 expected at Burning Man as Black Rock Desert becomes an oven
It's a good thing clothes are optional at Burning Man — as it's going to be hot in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over the Labor Day weekend when approximately 80,000 people will be parading around a dusty landscape adorned with art sculptures. The National Weather Service said daytime highs...
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies
California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
Only 1 Bay Area Democrat didn't vote to keep California's Diablo Canyon open
Every single Bay Area lawmaker except one voted to keep California's last nuclear plant open.
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING. THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624... ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR. STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Looking to beat the heat? Well, the Sierra's going to be warm too. Here's what to know before you go
Labor Day weekend may mean the unofficial end to summer, but even in Lake Tahoe, this year's holiday weekend is shaping up to be a hot one.
