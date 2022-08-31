ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study links childhood obesity to lack of sleep

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 3 days ago
BOSTON - Could your child's weight problem be caused by inadequate sleep? A new study says "yes."

Researchers looked at 1,229 teenagers in Spain and found those who got less than the recommended 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night were more likely to be overweight or obese and were at higher risk of metabolic syndrome. They also found that only a small minority of kids aged 12 to 16 actually got at least 8 hours of sleep at night.

Experts say parents can help by establishing regular bedtime routines, but they also say that teens are generally programmed to go to fall asleep later than younger kids and that perhaps delayed school start times could help improve their sleep quantity and quality.

CBS Boston

People with type A blood have slightly higher stroke risk, researchers say

BOSTON - Could your blood type put you at a higher risk of stroke at an early age? The number of people experiencing a stroke at an early age is rising but it is unclear why. In an attempt to answer this question, researchers at the University of Maryland looked at 48 prior studies and found that people with blood type A were at a 16-percent higher risk of having a stroke before the age of 60, and people with blood type O had a 12-percent lower risk than people with other blood types.Keep in mind, the increased risk associated with type A blood was small, so people with this blood type should not worry about having an early stroke. But scientists want to investigate further to see why there appears to be an association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Go to bed! Just 20% of teens are getting enough sleep

BARCELONA, Spain — Many adolescents consider staying up late a rite of passage into adulthood. While burning the midnight oil can be fun occasionally, new research out of Spain warns that poor sleep habits among teens increases their risk of becoming overweight or obese. More specifically, teens sleeping less...
KIDS
CBS Boston

Study: Optimal sleep can lower risk for cardiovascular issues

BOSTON - Can getting good sleep help counter stroke risk? Researchers in France looked at data on 7,203 men and women between the ages of 50 and 75 and found that people who reported getting optimal sleep had a 74-percent lower risk for cardiovascular conditions than those with the poorest quality of sleep. Only about 10-percent of the participants fulfilled all five measures of optimal sleep such as going to sleep earlier, sleeping 7-8 hours a day, rare insomnia, no sleep apnea, and no frequent daytime sleepiness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
