ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Bernie Sanders backs RMT and striking UK workers in fight against ‘oligarchs’

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q2Cz_0hd6pZRI00

United States senator Bernie Sanders has backed UK unions fighting for improved pay and conditions, saying “working people all over the globe have got to stand together”.

Mr Sanders, 80, who represents the state of Vermont, addressed the Save London Transport rally, organised by unions including the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), in central London on Wednesday.

It comes after the RMT claimed a long-term funding arrangement announcement by the Government and Transport for London on Tuesday will attack Tube workers’ pay and pensions, warning it will lead to strikes.

Mr Sanders, who competed for the US Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, said: “Let me thank the RMT for inviting me to be with you this evening, it is in truth a real honour and I want to convey to you my belief that millions of working people throughout this country are proud of what you are doing, they’re proud of their fight for justice and we stand with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWQMP_0hd6pZRI00

“What is going on today in the UK is no different than what is going on in the United States of America, same bloody thing.

“What you are seeing is people on the top, people who are phenomenally rich, are becoming richer, you are seeing a middle class continue to shrink and you’re seeing millions and millions of people living in abject poverty.

“In the year 2022, we cannot allow that to happen, whether it’s the UK or the United States, working people all over the globe have got to stand together.”

He added: “Our job right now internationally is to stand together. Our job right now is to bring people all over the world together, to make it clear to the oligarchs that their day and their power is ending.”

Speaking ahead of the event, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency: “It’s great that the senator’s come over, he reached out to us – coming here to express his solidarity for workers in the UK but also around the world, and in his own country, the USA.

“I think Sanders moved the debate in the American democratic primaries, he’s made (President Joe) Biden bring forward a very brave pro-union agenda and many people on the union side are pleased with some of the measures that President Biden has brought in, and Bernie Sanders is responsible for that.

“But he’s also responsible along with others of generating a new wave of trade union activity, with new unions, new union activists from a diverse background, getting to grips with some of these corporate profits and corporate rip-offs that are going on in the States.

“And we can learn from that over here, I’m sure that they can learn from what we’re doing, so we’ve got to make those connections and make our movement international.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKTVa_0hd6pZRI00

On what Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could learn from Mr Sanders, he said: “He’s got to be in sympathy and empathy with working people and their problems, show working people that he understands their issues.”

He added: “The purpose tonight is the funding crisis that’s been going on in London transport ever since Covid started when the fares fell away because people were told not to travel.

“So that’s left a massive hole in London transport and Transport for London’s finances and the mayor has had a multiple arrangement of short-term deals, sometimes as little as a week or two, he’s got a 19-month deal now but that seems to have put services under threat to some extent because we have got to trust that the Tories are going to finance that.

“But also it seems to put our members’ pay, their jobs, their pensions and their terms and conditions on the table.

“This is a rally in defence of London transport services but also in defence of London transport workers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bill of Rights ‘harmful and unwelcome’, says Scottish Government

The UK Government’s proposed Bill of Rights is “harmful and unwelcome”, the Scottish Government has said in response to a consultation.The highly controversial legislation would replace the Human Rights Act and mean the UK would not have to always follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.Ministers introduced the Bill in June, with its first reading due to take place on September 12.Responding to a call for evidence from the Joint Committee on Human Rights, the Scottish Government voiced its opposition.Our modern Bill of Rights will strengthen the UK tradition of freedom of speech, and better protect the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the arrival of a new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday is not a “new dawn”, as he made a fresh pitch to voters to back Labour.The Labour leader used a piece in the Sunday Telegraph to say he backs “common-sense, practical solutions over ideological purity” as the UK heads towards a long and difficult winter.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak on Monday, taking charge in Downing Street the following day amid soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.The appointment of a fourth Tory prime minister in 12 years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Two top jobs in UK transport. Any takers for these toxic chalices?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for youThis month, two top jobs in UK transport are up for grabs. But why would anyone want to accept either of these most toxic chalices?On 15 September the post of managing director of Avanti West Coast becomes vacant. Phil Whittingham leaves his post.Mr Whittingham is an experienced, successful and well-regarded railway executive – as shown when Avanti West Coast kept him on...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Sturgeon slams reported plan to wreck Scottish independence as ‘desperate’

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the idea of a Referendum Act that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence as “desperate” and the work of people who “fear losing”.The Sunday Times said the plan being considered by ministers would mean that more than half of Scotland’s entire electorate, rather than a majority as is currently the case, would need to vote to leave the union before secession would be allowed.The newspaper said the plan would require evidence for more than a year that at least 60% of voters want a new referendum on independence before the UK Government...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs ‘plotting leadership vote before Christmas’ to bring back Boris Johnson

Twelve Conservative MPs disgruntled with the candidates for the party leadership are planning to submit letters of no confidence in the new prime minister as early as this week, it has been reported. In defiance of the widely-considered frontrunner Liz Truss, MPs are planning to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to signal their intentions of challenging the new prime minister, according to the Sunday Mirror. The newspaper reports the plotting MPs want a leadership vote by Christmas to bring Boris Johnson back as leader.Speaking with the Sunday Mirror, one MP said: “In the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’

Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP Liam Fox received £20,000 donation from Covid testing firm awarded £500m contract

Tory MP Dr Liam Fox received a £20,000 donation earlier this year from a Covid-19 testing company about which he had reportedly contacted the health secretary early in the pandemic. Dr Fox recommended SureScreen Diagnostics to Matt Hancock in 2020, according to an email seen by the BBC and legal campaign group the Good Law Project. SureScreen Diagnostics would later be awarded a £500m testing contract by the Department of Health and Social Care.The £20,000 donation to Dr Fox, a former defence secretary, is contained in the MPs’ register of interests and was recorded as being received in June 2022....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmt#Trade Union#London Mayor#Unions#Tube#Democratic
The Independent

UK ‘could have to compete with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing’ after Russia escalates energy war

Russia’s escalating energy war has led to warnings gas prices could double, leaving the UK competing with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing. Liz Truss, the front runner to become the next prime minister, has ruled out rationing this winter. But her former cabinet colleague Michael Gove has called on her to reconsider the idea, saying it could help protect domestic energy use.Leon Izbicki, a European natural gas analyst, warned that prices could leap again now that Moscow has stepped up its proxy battle against the West.Russia’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom, has announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports

Boris Johnson has urged his divided party to unite in the wake of the Tory leadership contest, as Liz Truss prepares to tackle the worsening energy crisis once she takes office.While the winner of the Tory leadership race will not be announced until Monday, the Foreign Secretary is widely expected to defeat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take the keys to Number 10.Newspaper reports late on Saturday focused on the immediate preparations taking place behind the scenes, with Ms Truss set to inherit an unenviable set of challenges.The new prime minister will immediately face calls to tackle the energy crisis,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the Government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Met must learn from ‘appalling mistakes’, Patel warns new commissioner

The Metropolitan Police must learn from the “appalling mistakes of the past”, the Home Secretary has said in a letter to new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.It was announced in July that the former counter-terrorism policing chief would replace Dame Cressida Dick following her resignation, and in the letter Priti Patel refers to the need to restore “trust and confidence”.In the three-page letter, dated September 2, Ms Patel references a host of recent controversies and failings as she stresses the need for a “transformation” of the Met.She writes: “Several recent high-profile incidents have affected public trust and confidence across communities particularly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

One in 10 Scots left with no money after essential expenses, analysis finds

One in 10 Scots are left with no money after covering essential monthly expenses, according to new analysis from Citizens Advice Scotland.The stark findings, based on polling of 1,416 people by YouGov, come even before energy bills are set to soar from October.Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) says that 10% of the country’s population find themselves penniless after covering taxes, housing, utilities and food.It estimates that this works out to around 452,958 people based on Scotland’s population.A further 18% of those polled said they had less than £125 left over each month after paying essential expenses – with CAS estimating around...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges Tory MPs ‘put aside disagreements’ and unite behind new PM

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced next week. Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and, writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing prime minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a summer of campaigning, Mr Johnson said: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new prime minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles Wilson: Abrasive journalistic juggernaut of British newspapers

Charles Wilson was at the centre of some of the most critical developments in the newspaper industry in the last two decades of the 20th century, although he was little known beyond the world of journalism.He edited two national newspapers, The Times and (briefly) The Independent, in both cases spanning periods of crisis that threatened the papers’ survival. He was a trusted lieutenant of Rupert Murdoch and later of another controversial media tycoon, Robert Maxwell. It was during his editorship of The Times that Murdoch moved its headquarters overnight, along with his other London papers, to Wapping, breaking the stranglehold...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.In both, Mr Zelensky also expresses his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.Mr Zelenksy told the Sunday Times that it would be a “priority” to extend...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy