Ministers face call for £10bn energy bailout fund to save Britain’s small businesses

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ml7cZ_0hd6pYYZ00

Amid escalating fears that soaring energy prices will force the widespread closure of pubs, restaurants and shops, Liberal Democrats have issued a call for a £10bn bailout fund to save Britain’s small businesses.

Leader Ed Davey ’s Covid-style support scheme would see 1.4m small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) offered grants of up to £50,000 to help them pay gas and electricity bills.

The proposal comes after major pub and brewing companies said that profits are being “wiped out” by energy price hikes of as much as 400 per cent compared to 2020, while takeaway operators warned of a threat to the future of the UK’s chip shops and curry houses.

Funded by a £10bn increase in levies on big banks, Sir Ed said that his plan would help save local high streets from being turned into “ghost towns”.

He demanded action from the new prime minister – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – as soon as parliament returns from its summer break on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to Cumbria on his “farewell tour” before leaving office next week, Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that the government was “doing a huge amount to help the retail sector” and his successor would “unquestionably” deliver a new package of help with energy costs.

But Sir Ed said: “Our treasured high streets risk being turned into ghost towns and small businesses across the country risk being devastated by sky-rocketing energy bills, but Conservative ministers don’t seem to get it or care.

“Local shops, pubs and restaurants could all close their doors for the last time over the coming months unless the government steps up urgently.

“We need an energy bailout now to save the high street, rescue small businesses and keep prices down for families. This could be funded by reversing the Conservatives’ tax cuts for the big banks, and focusing on saving our struggling small businesses instead.

“There is no time to waste. The new Conservative prime minister must bring in legislation to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills as soon as parliament returns on Monday.”

Under the Lib Dem plans, all of the UK’s SMEs would be able to apply for grants to cover up to 80 per cent of the increase in their power bills for one year.

Unlike domestic energy users, businesses do not qualify for the energy price cap, and many have reported receiving eye-watering increases totalling tens of thousands of pounds in recent weeks.

The party estimates that a typical small restaurant could receive £10,000 towards an increased demand of £12,500, with larger or more energy-intensive operations eligible for more.

The estimated £10bn cost of the scheme would be met by reversing planned tax cuts for big banks, which are currently seeing profits rise along with higher interest rates.

This would include the cancellation of the cut from 8 to 3 per cent in the bank surcharge currently due to take effect in April 2023.

Restoring the combined surcharge and bank levy to 2015 levels would raise £10.6bn over four years, said the Lib Dems.

The party said the bailout would reduce the risk of recession by saving thousands of businesses from closure, helping preserve jobs and keep prices down for consumers.

Related
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports

Boris Johnson has urged his divided party to unite in the wake of the Tory leadership contest, as Liz Truss prepares to tackle the worsening energy crisis once she takes office.While the winner of the Tory leadership race will not be announced until Monday, the Foreign Secretary is widely expected to defeat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take the keys to Number 10.Newspaper reports late on Saturday focused on the immediate preparations taking place behind the scenes, with Ms Truss set to inherit an unenviable set of challenges.The new prime minister will immediately face calls to tackle the energy crisis,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK ‘could have to compete with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing’ after Russia escalates energy war

Russia’s escalating energy war has led to warnings gas prices could double, leaving the UK competing with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing. Liz Truss, the front runner to become the next prime minister, has ruled out rationing this winter. But her former cabinet colleague Michael Gove has called on her to reconsider the idea, saying it could help protect domestic energy use.Leon Izbicki, a European natural gas analyst, warned that prices could leap again now that Moscow has stepped up its proxy battle against the West.Russia’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom, has announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bill of Rights ‘harmful and unwelcome’, says Scottish Government

The UK Government’s proposed Bill of Rights is “harmful and unwelcome”, the Scottish Government has said in response to a consultation.The highly controversial legislation would replace the Human Rights Act and mean the UK would not have to always follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.Ministers introduced the Bill in June, with its first reading due to take place on September 12.Responding to a call for evidence from the Joint Committee on Human Rights, the Scottish Government voiced its opposition.Our modern Bill of Rights will strengthen the UK tradition of freedom of speech, and better protect the...
POLITICS
Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
Ed Davey
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cost-of-living support to be ‘front and centre’ of First Minister’s plans

Support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of the Scottish Government’s plans for the next year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister will lay out her government’s legislative agenda for the year ahead when Holyrood returns on Tuesday and the Programme for Government will be published.The announcements come during a period of high anxiety for Scots as energy bills and household costs are on the rise.The key levers in this crisis remain in the hands of the Tories at Westminster – a Government which has been in hibernation over the summer as the Tory faithful choose...
U.K.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the arrival of a new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday is not a “new dawn”, as he made a fresh pitch to voters to back Labour.The Labour leader used a piece in the Sunday Telegraph to say he backs “common-sense, practical solutions over ideological purity” as the UK heads towards a long and difficult winter.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak on Monday, taking charge in Downing Street the following day amid soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.The appointment of a fourth Tory prime minister in 12 years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs ‘plotting leadership vote before Christmas’ to bring back Boris Johnson

Twelve Conservative MPs disgruntled with the candidates for the party leadership are planning to submit letters of no confidence in the new prime minister as early as this week, it has been reported. In defiance of the widely-considered frontrunner Liz Truss, MPs are planning to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to signal their intentions of challenging the new prime minister, according to the Sunday Mirror. The newspaper reports the plotting MPs want a leadership vote by Christmas to bring Boris Johnson back as leader.Speaking with the Sunday Mirror, one MP said: “In the...
POLITICS
#Britain#Linus Business#Uk#Democrats#Conservative
The Independent

One in 10 Scots left with no money after essential expenses, analysis finds

One in 10 Scots are left with no money after covering essential monthly expenses, according to new analysis from Citizens Advice Scotland.The stark findings, based on polling of 1,416 people by YouGov, come even before energy bills are set to soar from October.Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) says that 10% of the country’s population find themselves penniless after covering taxes, housing, utilities and food.It estimates that this works out to around 452,958 people based on Scotland’s population.A further 18% of those polled said they had less than £125 left over each month after paying essential expenses – with CAS estimating around...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the Government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Significant improvements’ needed to meet offshore renewable targets – report

Meeting offshore renewable energy targets by 2030 are “potentially achievable” if the rate of wind turbine installation is doubled or tripled, industry experts have warned.The UK Government has set a four-fold increase target, however, “significant improvements” will be needed for this to be possible, according to a new study from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).Research found that almost half of the offshore wind projected needed to reach the target are only at the concept stage and it typically takes more than 13 years to move to the operation stage due to planning and approval delays.As a result, the UK is at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’

Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon slams reported plan to wreck Scottish independence as ‘desperate’

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the idea of a Referendum Act that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence as “desperate” and the work of people who “fear losing”.The Sunday Times said the plan being considered by ministers would mean that more than half of Scotland’s entire electorate, rather than a majority as is currently the case, would need to vote to leave the union before secession would be allowed.The newspaper said the plan would require evidence for more than a year that at least 60% of voters want a new referendum on independence before the UK Government...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.In both, Mr Zelensky also expresses his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.Mr Zelenksy told the Sunday Times that it would be a “priority” to extend...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges Tory MPs ‘put aside disagreements’ and unite behind new PM

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced next week. Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and, writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing prime minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a summer of campaigning, Mr Johnson said: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new prime minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come...
POLITICS
The Independent

Two top jobs in UK transport. Any takers for these toxic chalices?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for youThis month, two top jobs in UK transport are up for grabs. But why would anyone want to accept either of these most toxic chalices?On 15 September the post of managing director of Avanti West Coast becomes vacant. Phil Whittingham leaves his post.Mr Whittingham is an experienced, successful and well-regarded railway executive – as shown when Avanti West Coast kept him on...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced.Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing Prime Minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a long summer of at-times fractious campaigning, Mr Johnson writes: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new Prime Minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together...
POLITICS
The Independent

Met must learn from ‘appalling mistakes’, Patel warns new commissioner

The Metropolitan Police must learn from the “appalling mistakes of the past”, the Home Secretary has said in a letter to new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.It was announced in July that the former counter-terrorism policing chief would replace Dame Cressida Dick following her resignation, and in the letter Priti Patel refers to the need to restore “trust and confidence”.In the three-page letter, dated September 2, Ms Patel references a host of recent controversies and failings as she stresses the need for a “transformation” of the Met.She writes: “Several recent high-profile incidents have affected public trust and confidence across communities particularly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

