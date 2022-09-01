Meghan Trainor pokes fun at Charlie Puth over their 2015 awards show kiss

Meghan Trainor shared how she really feels about her onstage kiss with Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards .

On Tuesday (30 August), the singer posted a TikTok to her page set to the viral audio, “Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas”. In the clip, Trainor danced along as she compared three major moments from her career. The first was “All About That Bass” hitting #1 in 2014, followed by the memory of her winning a Grammy award in 2016.

For the last memory, Trainor pulled a less than enthusiastic expression. “Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television,” she wrote across the screen, as she stood completely still with a deadpan face.

The 28-year-old captioned her TikTok post: “It was a wild three years.”

For those who were unaware, the PDA-filled moment occurred at the American Music Awards back in 2015. After Trainor and Puth performed their duet “Marvin Gaye”, the two shared a kiss onstage – leading everyone to believe that Trainor and Puth were dating.

Just a few days after making headlines with their televised kiss, Puth confirmed to US Weekly that the pair are just friends.

“We’re best friends!” he said at the time. “That’s another person I can relate to and I ask for advice with everything. We’re really great friends and that’s never going to change.”

He also revealed that the kiss was actually Trainor’s idea, adding, “That was all planned.”

“It kind of ties the whole performance together, me locking lips with M Train,” Puth said.

Now, it seems that Trainor’s TikTok has many fans reminiscing about the awkward stage kiss that caught everybody by surprise.

“I REMEMBER THAT,” one user commented.

“it shook the nation and i’m still not over it,” said someone else.

One TikToker wrote, “it was a cultural reset I’m not gonna lie,” while another user wondered: “WHY DID IT GO FOR SO LONG THO”

These days, Meghan Trainor is married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Riley.