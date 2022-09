Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s teacher reveals repeated warnings of ‘dangerous’ behaviour

Nikolas Cruz’s defence has lost a motion for a mistrial in his sentencing for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida.

The defence filed its mistrial motion at the start of proceedings on Thursday, saying it centred around the court allowing swastika-related evidence to be presented to the jury.

The judge swiftly denied the request, calling it “anticipatory” and “disingenous”.

Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.

Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours, and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.

The defence case is in the middle of its second week, after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors must decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.