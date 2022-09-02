ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s teacher reveals repeated warnings of ‘dangerous’ behaviour

By Rachel Sharp and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGm3Q_0hd6pU1f00

Nikolas Cruz’s defence has lost a motion for a mistrial in his sentencing for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida.

The defence filed its mistrial motion at the start of proceedings on Thursday, saying it centred around the court allowing swastika-related evidence to be presented to the jury.

The judge swiftly denied the request, calling it “anticipatory” and “disingenous”.

Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.

Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours, and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.

The defence case is in the middle of its second week, after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors must decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Judge schedules Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning show the hearing on “all pending motions” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Killing Spree#Murder#Violent Crime
americanmilitarynews.com

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

The Parkland gunman’s eighth grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018 — five years after he was an out-of-control student scribbling swastikas, curse words, racial slurs and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class at Westglades Middle School.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
CUTLER BAY, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes

A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people. Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests

Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

829K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy