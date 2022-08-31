ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs facing possibility of retrial as jury fails to reach verdicts

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McKii_0hd6pT8w00

Ryan Giggs is facing the potential of a retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on Wednesday (31 August) after a four-week domestic violence trial.

After 20 hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict on any of the three counts Giggs denies.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

The former Manchester United player has been released on bail until a mention hearing on 7 September.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

Steven Gerrard’s pride at the way Aston Villa fought back for a point against Manchester City was tinged with frustration after officials admitted they were too hasty to call offside before Philippe Coutinho hit a potential winner.Four defeats from their opening five Premier League games has led pressure to mount on the Liverpool great’s position at the Villa Park helm.Gerrard’s side were on course for a fourth straight defeat after Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal in six appearances early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the bar as City pushed for another.But Leon Bailey rifled home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed.The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.Ten Hag and the club repeatedly said throughout the summer that Ronaldo would be staying put and, despite speculation continuing right up until Thursday’s transfer deadline, so it proved.The star was at the King Power Stadium on Thursday rather...
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term.Kane’s strike with quarter of an hour left appeared to put the game to bed but Aleksandar Mitrovic reduced the deficit with seven minutes left to set up a nervy finale.“For sure the performance, yeah I like the performance,” Spurs boss Conte said. “Also against Southampton we had a good performance.🎙 “I really enjoyed the performance from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy