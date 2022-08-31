Exclusive-Exxon, Shell Close To Selling California Oil And Gas Venture Aera - Sources

Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Might Make Oil Refineries Record Their Profits Monthly
The pain at the pump in 2022 was felt by all Americans as the price to fuel up topped $6 a gallon in some places, like California. In light of oil companies bringing in record profits as consumers...
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Oil companies are using a Caribbean fuel trade to work around a century-old US shipping law as East Coast demand booms
Oil companies are finding ways around a century-old US shipping law to get supplies to the East Coast, according to Reuters. The Jones Act requires that goods traveling between US ports must be carried by American-made ships and staffed by a US crew. But traders are sending gasoline components to...
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast. First Solar, which is the United States' largest developer of the green energy panels, said...
Motley Fool
What's Going Wrong With the Renewable Energy Industry This Year
Political uncertainty is impacting U.S. demand for onshore wind hardware. Wind power companies continue to suffer from supply chain pressures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas for one key reason
The world needs more oil and gas to deal with the energy shortages it is currently facing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The comment might seem strange coming from a person who sells electric vehicles, battery packs, and solar roofing...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk says 'civilization will crumble' unless we continue using oil and gas in the short term
Electric vehicle pioneer Elon Musk called for more drilling and exploration of fossil fuel resources in the immediate future on Monday, warning that humanity could be in trouble if the transition to lower-carbon energy sources is rushed. "Realistically, I think we need to use oil and gas in the short...
Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- For the second time in a year, Canada is invoking a 1977 treaty forcing the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open or face "significant" economic damage if it shuts down. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the invocation of...
FOXBusiness
Diesel and heating fuel supplies dangerously low
Diesel and heating oil supplies are dangerously low in the Northeast compared to the recent average, prompting concerns from officials as winter approaches. Diesel fuel and heating oil, which comprise the distillate category, are 63% below the five-year average in New England and 58% below the same average from Maryland to New York, according to a survey by the Department of Energy. The agency said that gasoline inventories are not as bad but are still at their lowest levels in nearly a decade along the entire East Coast.
Texas Oil Giant Cops to $13 Million Plea Deal in Federal Criminal Case Involving Spill Off California Coast
A Texas oil company and two subsidiaries will plead guilty to a misdemeanor for a 25,000-gallon oil spill off the coast of Southern California last year, with federal prosecutors announcing the deal the same time lawyers are finalizing a settlement in a proposed class action. Amplify Energy Corp. is to...
