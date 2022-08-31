Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.

