If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
iPhone 14 won’t be the only iPhone to support satellite communications
One of the rumored iPhone 14 features is satellite communications support. Specifically, this feature will let users text and call over satellite networks in remote areas where cellular and Wi-Fi connectivities are absent. The feature sounds familiar because rumors claimed the iPhone 13 series would support satellite connectivity last year.
With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone
When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Android Authority
No Google, no worry: Huawei brings new phones and more to IFA 2022
Huawei has launched two new phones, a laptop, a tablet, and a medically-certified smartwatch in Europe. Huawei took to IFA 2022 — the ongoing tech fest in Berlin — to announce a range of new devices for the international markets. The Chinese tech firm has suffered quite a blow since its US ban. Once a smartphone powerhouse globally, Huawei is now fighting for a slice of the pie even in its home country. That said, the tech maker is still very much inclined towards launching new phones internationally, even though they don’t come with Google services.
NFL・
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski tells CNN’s Alison Kosik how the company is responding to a slashed valuation and why Apple entering the market is confirmation “buy now, pay later” is a good business.
9to5Mac
iPhone US market share hits all-time high, overtaking Android; dominates global premium sales
The iPhone US market share hit an all-time high last quarter, giving it more than 50% of the total US market for the first time ever, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple also dominates global premium smartphone sales, accounting for 78% of the $1,000+ segment worldwide …. iPhone...
Huawei unveils camera-centric Nova 10 smartphone lineup and Watch D at IFA 2022
Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
HMD Global Adds Sustainability-Focused Subscriptions for Nokia Devices
Noting that smartphones account for more than 10% of global electronic waste, the maker of Nokia brand smartphones and tablets has announced a new subscription service that is designed to lengthen the lifespan of mobile devices. HMD Global, the maker of Nokia devices, said in a Friday (Sept. 2) press...
investing.com
Samsung says some U.S. customer data was exposed in July breach
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday. Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of...
Days before Apple event, iPhone passes Android in US market share
As news headlines go, Apple CEO Tim Cook probably couldn’t be happier with new research out on Friday that will fire up the old iPhone vs Android debate anew — and which represents a big milestone for Apple’s most important product just days before the iPhone 14 event on September 7.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
NFL・
Google and Qualcomm tease satellite connectivity for Android phones
T-Mobile and SpaceX recently teamed up and announced efforts to end network dead zones for good using low-orbit satellites. Further, Apple is rumored to include satellite connectivity for emergency SOS in at least some iPhone 14 models due to launch on September 7. Given the push toward satellite connectivity, it is only a matter of time before Android smartphone makers also get involved. To make things easier for them, Hiroshi Lockheimer—SVP of Android and other Google services—has confirmed that the next Android release will have satellite support baked in.
IBTimes
